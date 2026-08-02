Breathing room: Anita Dongre’s sustainable fashion vision comes alive in Breath

What gives Breath particular resonance is the partnership behind it. Anita has worked with Bemberg—Asahi Kasei’s regenerated cellulose fibre, cupro—for nearly a decade, and this collaboration coincides with Asahi Kasei’s 50th year in India. Made from cotton linter, a byproduct of cottonseed oil production, the fibre reflects a philosophy

of using resources thoughtfully rather than wastefully. For Anita, that approach mirrors nature itself, where everything has a purpose and nothing is discarded.

She talks to us about the starting point of the collection, how nature influences her work, what genuine environmental responsibility looks like in 2026, and more. Excerpts: