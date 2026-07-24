Designer Gaurav Gupta reveals the story behind his most ambitious couture collection, Light Song

Designer Gaurav Gupta dominated global runways and red carpets this year with his futuristic silhouettes. At the Met Gala, Isha Ambani Piramal made headlines in his custom gold tissue sari gown, while Janelle Monáe wore a sculpted, flame-like creation to the after-party. Taraji P Henson attended Paris Couture Week in a dramatic hooded gown, Ginnifer Goodwin chose one of his designs for the Oscars, and Nicole Scherzinger wore a custom electric blue ensemble for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony. In Mumbai, Ananya Panday walked as the showstopper for his Light Song couture presentation, with many Bollywood stars in the front row. The collection, which has become one of the defining moments in the house’s journey this year, also marks a significant creative milestone for the designer.