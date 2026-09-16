Rahul Mishra’s new collection turns India’s ancient sculptures into couture

One of the collection’s most distinctive techniques is ek taar or single-thread embroidery. Artisans work repeatedly with a single thread, gradually building density across the surface. The result is deliberately unlike conventional decorative embroidery: instead of simply catching light, it acquires the unevenness, patina and texture of aged stone. Oxidised golds, bronzes, greys and darker metallic tones deepen that impression, while sheer bases and lightweight construction keep the garments fluid.

“Skilled artisans worked with a single thread repeatedly across the surface, building density very slowly until the textile started acquiring the patina, irregularity and texture of aged stone. That was quite exciting for us because embroidery is normally associated with ornamentation, shine and decoration. Here, we were asking embroidery to behave like a completely different material. We wanted something soft and flexible to almost look monolithic. In some pieces, the embroidery becomes so dense that from a distance you almost forget that you are looking at fabric. It begins to resemble a carved surface. Then when the person moves, suddenly you realise that it is completely soft. We also worked with sheer bases, metallic elements, beads and very fine tonal embroidery. At places, oxidised golds, bronzes, greys and darker metallic tones were used to bring the feeling of an old sculpture, where the surface has changed with time. The challenge was also to create depth without making the garments feel heavy, ” the designer says.