Dhruv Kapoor unveils Presence at Milan Fashion Week for Spring Summer ’27

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Presence is really about awareness—being conscious of where you are, what surrounds you and what you actually desire before moving towards the next thing. It came quite naturally after the previous season, which explored transit and the rituals that fill periods of waiting. I became interested in what happens when that movement settles and you begin to notice what is already there. It isn’t about stopping or sitting still, but about being aware enough to choose your direction rather than constantly moving towards what comes next.