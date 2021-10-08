Label Maati’s Petal Collection is vibrant and full of blooms

Court hearings, IPC codes and the black and white world of the legal system ceased to appeal to Poulami Das, who abandoned a flourishing career in law to pursue fashion designing. The lawyer-turned-jewellery designer who launched her Label Maati in 2020 tells us, “Label Maati gave me freedom. It made me feel that I belong to this world and not that black and white world.” Poulami brings together fine arts with jewellery making, using ceramic as her primary element in creating statement neckpieces and finger rings. Her edits are majorly influenced by nature and Bengali literature and are chic, colourful and sustainable. Poulami, 34, gives a sneak peek into her puja special edit, The Petal Collection. Excerpts:

Clay Chocker by Label Maati

Tell us about the Puja collection.

The Petal Collection evokes feelings of romance and femininity. It’s a fresh take on classic floral designs inspired by the delicate and colourful flowers found all around. The ceramic-based jewellery are paired with eco-friendly and traditional elements like jute ribbons and dokra bells. The collection has earrings, chokers, neckpieces, brooches, bracelets, hairpins, nosepins, c u f fl inks and anklets on offer.

Tell us about your brand philosophy?

The brand’s name implies quite simply that it’s down to earth and is about all things natural. At Label Maati not only do I strive to deliver superior handmade products, but I also try to provide a personal touch that always creates an emotional connection with my customers. The raw materials I use come from different parts of the country and I am in charge of designing, conceptualising, colouring and packaging the entire thing.

Which was your most successful collection?

Eksho Manik – a 100 piece collector’s edition where we replicated a few prolific illustrations by filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Also, Azraq has been my favourite as it satiated my love for the colour azure.

Future plans?

Though this is my second Durga Puja edit, I have many new ideas in my mind and I just can’t wait to roll them out one by one.

Also read: Upscale jewellery label Lai’s latest collection boasts of hand-painted miniatures embedded in silver