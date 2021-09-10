Upscale jewellery label Lai’s latest collection boasts of hand-painted miniatures embedded in silver

India-California based silver bijouterie label Lai has come up with a line of exquisite pieces of art in silver in its latest collection The Miniaturist. Beautifully capturing the essence of miniature paintings, each of the hand-crafted silver pieces from this edit promotes age-old artisanal handicraft techniques and is in equal parts contemporary and individualistic.

“I’ve always loved miniature painting, slowly investing in some for our home, and gradually the idea of extending this craft to jewellery started taking shape in my head. Two years ago, we went on a quest to find the few remaining chitrakars/artists who specialise in miniature painting for jewellery and The Miniaturist is a culmination of collaboration with two such artists from Ajmer and Jaipur,” shares Puja Bhargava Kamath, designer-founder of Lai.

An extremely refined skill, miniature painting by hand is an old craft and can be traced back to the Mughals some 460 years ago. The entire collection, comprising earrings, rings, charms and necklaces, is handcrafted in (92.5) sterling silver with a genuine hand-painted miniature painting set in every piece.

“Our new collection not only boasts of impeccable silversmithing from Jaipur but also celebrates the centuries-old miniature painting tradition of Rajasthan,” says Puja.

To make these minuscule masterworks, the artists have used superfine brushes made of the hair of a squirrel’s tail and naturally derived colours on locally procured handmade paper. Each of these miniature paintings is enclosed between a silver plate at the back and a glass front.

“Silver is easier to incorporate with western wear than gold. One can wear small earrings for office and casual wear or larger, statement pieces when going out. It really comes down to mixing eclectic pieces that provide a little insight into your personality and aesthetic preferences. Even a ubiquitous jhumka can be made to look fabulous with a white T-shirt or an LBD,” advises Puja.

Puja actually held back launching their new collection, because it was conceived before the pandemic and boasted of larger, more exuberant, conversation-starting pieces. “Hopefully, with an increasing vaccination rate and a better understanding of the virus, we’re finally turning a corner. In keeping with the upbeat mood around the festivities, we decided to launch it now,” she adds.

The designer is now working on a collection of simpler, wardrobe-staple pieces. Speaking about the must-have jewellery in a woman’s wardrobe, Puja has a long list. “Make sure to have a mix of white/silver and gold metal and opt for enamelled jewellery that injects personality and colour to the more neutral/safe pieces. Ear hoops, small studs, a couple of danglers, a couple of statement earrings and rings, a few thin stackable finger bands, chains of varying lengths and thicknesses, an assortment of charms and pendants, a broad bangle and half a dozen of different thin, stackable bangles are a must,” she signs off.

