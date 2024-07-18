This collection draws inspiration from India’s rich cultural heritage

In the vibrant world of Indian fashion, Narayani Vastra stands out as a brand that seamlessly blends the timeless beauty of tradition with the contemporary elegance of modern design. Their garments are more than just clothes; they are stories woven in thread, each piece a testament to their dedication to cultural heritage and sophisticated style.
The brand’s journey began not in a boardroom, but in the heart of a family steeped in the rich legacy of textiles. Named after their great-great-grandmother, Narayani, the brand is a tribute to the enduring strength and artistry of Indian women. “We wanted to create a brand that embodied the grace and elegance she personified,” say co-founders and creative minds Anant Sethi and Chinmay Sethi. “It’s a way for us to carry forward that legacy and share it with the modern women.”
The new Savera collection is inspired by the essence of summer, focusing on creating garments that embody the tranquility and warmth of the season. The collection draws from India’s rich cultural heritage, incorporating traditional Indian embroidery techniques to enhance the elegance of each piece. This blend of heritage and modernity aims to offer sophisticated style while celebrating centuries-old craftsmanship, making each garment a tribute to timeless beauty and cultural richness.
“The Savera collection features an array of unique cuts and designs that are both contemporary and rooted in tradition. Lightweight cotton and breathable linen are the primary fabrics, chosen for their comfort and ability to keep the wearer cool in summer,” says Anant and Chinmay. It is distinguished by its innovative embroidery placements, which add a modern twist to traditional patterns. Silhouettes range from flowing anarkalis to structured kurtas, ensuring versatility and elegance. Savera emphasises warm whites and lightweight materials to suit the season.
Price starts at Rs 4,880. Available online.
