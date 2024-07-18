This collection draws inspiration from India’s rich cultural heritage

The brand’s journey began not in a boardroom, but in the heart of a family steeped in the rich legacy of textiles. Named after their great-great-grandmother, Narayani, the brand is a tribute to the enduring strength and artistry of Indian women. “We wanted to create a brand that embodied the grace and elegance she personified,” say co-founders and creative minds Anant Sethi and Chinmay Sethi. “It’s a way for us to carry forward that legacy and share it with the modern women.”

The new Savera collection is inspired by the essence of summer, focusing on creating garments that embody the tranquility and warmth of the season. The collection draws from India’s rich cultural heritage, incorporating traditional Indian embroidery techniques to enhance the elegance of each piece. This blend of heritage and modernity aims to offer sophisticated style while celebrating centuries-old craftsmanship, making each garment a tribute to timeless beauty and cultural richness.