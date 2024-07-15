This streetwear collection is inspired by Indian hill stations

Think Shimla’s quaint charm translated into contemporary streetwear. Familiar silhouettes like relaxed shirts and comfy sweaters get a refresh with playful prints featuring the hill station’s iconic imagery. Imagine cozy knitted vests reimagined for the modern street style enthusiast.

The collection’s true magic lies in its ability to capture the essence of carefree summer days. Classic streetwear staples are reimagined with nostalgic prints and finishes, creating a sense of comfortable familiarity. Relaxed silhouettes have been paired with playful prints of rolling hills and charming architecture — a visual reminder of the joy of simpler times.

“You will find a range of key pieces that put a fresh spin on classic looks. The Overlap skirt offers a unique take on a traditional silhouette, while printed long-sleeve shirts and knitted sweater vests add a touch of playful preppy charm,” says Shubhankar Mehrotra, apparel design manager, Veg NonVeg.