This streetwear collection is inspired by Indian hill stations

Veg NonVeg is taking us on a trip down memory lane with its latest Spring-Summer 2024 collection. Drawing inspiration from the idyllic charm of Indian hill stations, the collection evokes a sense of carefree summer holidays spent amidst lush landscapes and colonial architecture.
Think Shimla’s quaint charm translated into contemporary streetwear. Familiar silhouettes like relaxed shirts and comfy sweaters get a refresh with playful prints featuring the hill station’s iconic imagery. Imagine cozy knitted vests reimagined for the modern street style enthusiast.
The collection’s true magic lies in its ability to capture the essence of carefree summer days. Classic streetwear staples are reimagined with nostalgic prints and finishes, creating a sense of comfortable familiarity. Relaxed silhouettes have been paired with playful prints of rolling hills and charming architecture — a visual reminder of the joy of simpler times.
“You will find a range of key pieces that put a fresh spin on classic looks. The Overlap skirt offers a unique take on a traditional silhouette, while printed long-sleeve shirts and knitted sweater vests add a touch of playful preppy charm,” says Shubhankar Mehrotra, apparel design manager, Veg NonVeg.
Comfort is key with this collection. Yarn-dyed cotton sateen, poly-viscose blends, and herringbone denim create breathable and versatile pieces that are perfect for the summer heat.
“Styling these pieces is a breeze. Pair printed tops with tailored bottoms for a relaxed yet sophisticated look. Denim gets a refresh with spray-dyed shirts, while the Overlap skirt offers endless possibilities – from a clean look with fitted tops to an on-trend ‘Indie sleaze’ vibe when paired with a denim mini skirt and sweater vest,” adds Shubhankar.
Rs 1,600 onwards. Available online.
