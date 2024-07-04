Get a style upgrade

Summer Somewhere’s new footwear line is designed to perfectly complement your vacation wardrobe and enhance your travel style. The collection embodies the same ethos of effortless and timeless styles with a focus on long-lasting quality that defines the brand. The three classic summer-ready sandals that seamlessly blend with the brand’s garments are crafted to elevate your travel wardrobe. With these on-trend pieces, packing for your next vacation is going to be a breeze. From beaches to bars, these shoes are designed to take you everywhere in comfort and style.

Price on request. Available online.