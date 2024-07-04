Get a style upgrade

Discover the latest in luxury fashion and accessories with our curated list of new launches. From elegant bags and sophisticated suitcases to stylish sunglasses.
Oversized bags are having a moment this season, and the leader of them all is the Andiamo Bag from Bottega Veneta. Meaning ‘Let’s go’ in Italian, it is all about adventure and style. With its classic hand-woven intrecciato design and adjustable braided straps, this bag can be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody. This season, it gets a chic upgrade with a braided chain strap, perfect for any occasion. This is your new go-to for effortless elegance, day or night!
Price on request. Available online.
The new Versace Eyewear designs capture the energy of the Spring-Summer 2024 fashion show, comprising three unisex sunglass styles featured on the runway and two optical styles inspired by runway themes. Featured here is VE 4473U, which is equal parts retro and futuristic. These oversized square frames are crafted from bio-based nylon with a strong milled front for an enhanced 3D effect. The sculptural temples are adorned with raised Medusa medallions, and available in classic black with dark grey lenses. Just the perfect accessory to add to your travel list.
Choose from an array of United Colors of Benetton’s vibrant suitcases and make a colourful statement. They are a chic and stylish addition to the world of travel with a perfect blend of style, functionality, and durability. You can choose from a spectrum of vibrant shades and prints. Designed for the modern traveller, the collection features bright yellows and reds and playful patterns. They are perfect for travellers who want to stand out and express their personality.
Summer Somewhere’s new footwear line is designed to perfectly complement your vacation wardrobe and enhance your travel style. The collection embodies the same ethos of effortless and timeless styles with a focus on long-lasting quality that defines the brand. The three classic summer-ready sandals that seamlessly blend with the brand’s garments are crafted to elevate your travel wardrobe. With these on-trend pieces, packing for your next vacation is going to be a breeze. From beaches to bars, these shoes are designed to take you everywhere in comfort and style.
Aulerth has launched its latest creation, the Altruist Kada Bracelet. Designed by JJ Valaya, this exquisite jewel embodies the powerful concept of ‘Towards Selfless Service,’ serving as a beautiful reminder of the profound impact of giving to others. One of the inspirations for this jewellery was taken from the Sikh community’s ethos of selfless service. Aulerth has partnered with CRY for the initiative. With the sale of each bracelet, the brand will donate 100 percent of its net proceeds to CRY’s drive to empower three underprivileged girls in rural India to resume their education.
Caprese’s new spring summer 2024 collection called The Kiara Collection in collaboration with Bollywood star Kiara Advani epitomises the brand’s vision to empower women to express their unique sense of style. From beach days to nights out with friends, the collection has something for every occasion, from totes to satchels, laptop bags, slings, fashion backpacks, they have got it all. It consists of curated handbags that blend style and versatility, and a dazzling blend of Bollywood glamour and timeless elegance, redefining contemporary fashion.
