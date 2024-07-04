2024 Paris Olympics: Tarun Tahiliani designs Team India's ceremonial attire

At its unveiling ceremony, Tarun, who is the Chief Design Officer of Tasva, said that he is incredibly honoured to dress Team India. “We worked closely with the Indian Olympic Association to create an attire that tells a story about India. The garments are designed to be visually captivating while also ensuring comfort and practicality. As our athletes make their grand entrance on a barge along the Seine for the opening ceremony, the airy, lightweight attire is perfectly suited for the summer warmth of Paris in July,” he shared and added, “We want our athletes to walk out on the global stage feeling like they are ambassadors of Indian culture and heritage. This is our dream — to see our traditions celebrated and honoured around the world.”

At the opening ceremony, Team India’s male athletes will wear a kurta bundi set while the female athletes will don an elegant sari with ikat-inspired digitally printed panels in saffron and green, blue buttonholes representing the Ashoka Chakra, with an ivory base, which represents peace and unity. The look is completed with modern trainers adorned with traditional Benares brocade, seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary fashion.

Tarun added, “This ceremonial dress beautifully combines classic Indian style with a modern, athletic touch. The kurta bundi set is crafted from lightweight moss cotton, ensuring breathability and comfort. The sari, a symbol of grace and cultural identity, is reimagined in viscose crepe for a natural drape and breathability, ensuring our athletes feel both elegant and comfortable.”