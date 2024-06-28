Luxury meets sustainability: This spring/summer 2024 collection redefines eco-fashion

Conscious fashion is having a moment and design houses are proving that you don’t have to compromise on style while embracing sustainability. Cosset Clothing is a case in point. It was founded with a mission to reconcile style with natural fabrics and has since redefined the essence of modern everyday luxury. The brand is celebrating its third anniversary with the grand launch of the Spring/Summer 2024 collection, Desk to Dusk.
Crafted from the finest linen blends and pure cotton poplin, the collection embodies the brand's ethos of everyday opulence. Every meticulously crafted piece, designed to surpass passing trends in fashion, stands as evidence of the brand's steadfast dedication to excellence in quality and craftsmanship. From the ethereal allure of the Cookie linen co-ord set in matcha and cocoa to the whimsical charm of the Popsicle linen dress in rose pink and powder blue, the collection beckons discerning fashion enthusiasts to embrace a lifestyle of effortless sophistication.
Shriya Suri and Isha Suri of Cosset Clothing shed more light on the collection. “Our creations seamlessly blend vibrant hues with eternal silhouettes, enticing you to revel in a harmonious blend of elegance,” says Shriya.
Driven by an unwavering commitment to being planet-friendly, the brand leads the way with a small-batch production approach, rejecting the pitfalls of fast fashion in favour of mindful and deliberate creation. Coconut and pearl buttons adorn each garment, imbuing them with a touch of eco-conscious luxury.
Isha tells us that the concept of slow fashion encapsulates the usability of a clothing piece in more ways than one. “Slow sustainable fashion is often considered boring, and we decided to challenge this notion through designs and hues that build the foundation of your capsule wardrobes, in fabrics that are long-lasting, yet fun and away from the basics,” shares Isha.
The collection features wearable pieces in solid, soothing hues that are pleasing to the eye. “Sustainability comes in the form of our timeless designs where we use delicate accents like colour blocking, cuff detailing, and statement collars, to elevate a rather classic look. This collection is an ode to clothing that fits every hour of your day. With structures in natural fluid fabrics, the spring-summer 2024 edit features a lively take on our quintessential travel-friendly summer linens, with new designs debuting this season,” adds Shriya.
“We love how our customers pick our pieces for all occasions - whether on a vacation, lounging in, a formal lunch or a fun day out. The best thing about our styles is that you can choose to go minimal as well as maximal. You can keep it comfy in cool sliders and dainty accessories, or dress-it-up in heels and chunky jewellery and a statement bag,” says Isha.
Price starts at Rs 3,600. Available online.
