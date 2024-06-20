The Devi collection features bold, regal and enchanting designs

Chaulaz Heritage Jewellery, the Ahmedabad-based brand known for its heritage artwork designs, has launched its Devi collection. Launched recently with actor Dia Mirza as their showstopper, the collection showcases a stunning lineup of masterpieces, which are a blend of tradition and modern elegance.
From bold, regal designs to enchanting traditional pieces, Devi has something for everyone. One can shimmer like royalty in an all-gold outfit adorned with sparkling Russian emeralds and Feroza stones or embrace the heritage look with a stunning South Indian choker, handcrafted with luminous jade stones and traditional Russian beads.
For emerald lovers, Devi offers a variety of sets. Some of the standout pieces include the captivating Zambian Emerald set with its extra sparkle, and the Russian Emerald set with intricate details. However, emeralds aren't the only stars. The collection also features a mesmerising Tanzanite stone set, inspired by the night sky.
Chaula Patel of Chaulaz Heritage Jewellery says, “The Devi Collection celebrates the many sides of women, specifically their strength, beauty, and inner light. They are designed to empower women and are more than just jewellery; they're a woman’s cherished companion on life's adventures.”
Price on request. Available online.
