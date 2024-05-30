Treasures of India 1 collection is a showcase of vintage elegance

Poonam Soni, known for her unique, one-of-a-kind jewellery pieces, has launched her latest collection — Treasures of India 1. The new collection of luxury wearables and accessories draws inspiration from the 14th-century craftsmanship of claws, twisted wires, floral diamond setting and muted cabochon stones in flats of pheroza bricks and coral rounds.

Through the new drop, Poonam brings back the nine shades of navratna stones in a muted combination to showcase a unique collection of singular pieces of intricately crafted fine jewels that carry accents of different styles from history, yet behold the underlying ethos of vintage. The all-new collection’s key highlight is its colour palette that is muted, yet vibrant. It includes ageless shades including fluorite green, muted turquoise, vibrant coral, and pale Basra pearl. Notably, the collection has singular signature designs commissioned by the design house’s loyal clients.