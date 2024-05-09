EXCLUSIVE: Designer Chaitanya Rao's Spring Summer 2024 collection is all about channeling your inner deity

His association with the city is evident in the use of fabrics like khadi silk and cotton sourced from the state. “I use a lot of organic and sustainable fabrics, which again is locally sourced. They are breathable and work very well for the Indian summer. In this collection too, you will find a lot of organic fabrics,” he says.

Taking the organic trend a notch higher, Chaitanya has designed an entire men’s wedding line in organic cotton with a lot of handwork and embellishments. “Unlike most wedding ensembles in synthetic fabric, these are high on comfort as well. You will even find jackets in organic cotton. Cotton and linen needn’t be boring. When people think of cotton, it is usually the wrinkled, shapeless garments that come to their minds, which needn’t be the case. My collections are a case in point. We need to embrace our cottons more instead of using synthetic fabrics, which most brands are promoting these days,” says the designer.

Chaitanya likes to keep the embellishments minimal and play up on the silhouettes. “I always make it a point to use luxurious fabrics; there is no compromise on that. Along with the locally sourced fabrics, I use a lot of imported fabrics, especially from Italy. With embellishments, and ruffles you can elevate these garments,” he shares.