Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, K(n)itted Out offers a curated selection of silhouettes essential to the modern wardrobe. Designed for layering, mixing, and matching, the collection features solid, geometric, and quirky prints adorning soft shrugs, delicate dresses, snug T-shirts, and relaxed zouave pants.

This collection is crafted from a blend of lycra and tencel, promising year-round comfort. Emulating the luxurious feel of silk while retaining the breathability of cotton, tencel yarn, derived from sustainably sourced natural wood, was a natural choice for the designers. Not only does it offer a smooth texture, but its moisture-wicking properties also ensure unparalleled comfort in any setting.

“This collection embodies our commitment to sustainable fashion without compromising on style or comfort. Each piece encapsulates the essence of easy-yet-elegant cuts, standing apart from the realm of fast fashion,” shares David.

The collection brings together elements of tradition and innovation, creating a harmonious blend of east meets west, black meets white sensibility. “With this collection, we aim to offer individuals the freedom to express themselves effortlessly while making a conscious choice for the environment,” says Rakesh.