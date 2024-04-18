Embrace the bold

It features different guises of coral and crimson red, going back and forth between the original hue and its pink-tinted selves. While the aboriginal crimson evokes an intense energy, the far-fetched coral gives an ethereal touch that renders an unusual meaning to red and makes it open to speculation, much like the other colours.

So, how did she ensure that the various shades of red in the collection complement each other? “All of the shades of red move away from its original warm character to take up blue undertones that explore the colder side of it. The blend of purples and pinks give a gradual flow to the richness of the colour to transition into subtler, simpler ones like coral, wine etc that in turn give a dash of freshness and dynamism to the palette. Amidst their unique mood and persona, these colours find their way back to red and its edginess, bringing together a collection that ties independent pieces together in a bigger storyline,” she elaborates.