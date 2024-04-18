Embrace the bold

Designer Punam Kalra’s Shades of Red furniture collection is a look into the other side of nature — the one that is not green. “From fresh flora to exotic fauna, red will always give us a slice of that which is not usually seen while still seeming familiar. It plays with that familiarity and leaves us hanging, with the depth of its tone speaking for all things in between. With a tinge of mystery and a whole lot of rarity, red lends so many sides to everyday elements, making a perfect theme for a summer-spring collection around it — the changing seasons standing as a testimony to this,” says Punam, creative director of I’m the Centre for Applied Arts, about the inspiration behind the collection.
It features different guises of coral and crimson red, going back and forth between the original hue and its pink-tinted selves. While the aboriginal crimson evokes an intense energy, the far-fetched coral gives an ethereal touch that renders an unusual meaning to red and makes it open to speculation, much like the other colours.
So, how did she ensure that the various shades of red in the collection complement each other? “All of the shades of red move away from its original warm character to take up blue undertones that explore the colder side of it. The blend of purples and pinks give a gradual flow to the richness of the colour to transition into subtler, simpler ones like coral, wine etc that in turn give a dash of freshness and dynamism to the palette. Amidst their unique mood and persona, these colours find their way back to red and its edginess, bringing together a collection that ties independent pieces together in a bigger storyline,” she elaborates.
The collection features a statement piece which is close to her heart — The Lazy Afternoon Seater where red transforms into a mischievous maroon avatar that adds an oomph to the black-gold striped statement. “The colours in the palette play together in a way that it translates as an aesthetic oxymoron — that is retro-glam and neotenic at the same time. As the robust circular piece of seater sets itself in the bold patterns, the fine upholstery and cocooning silhouette exudes comfort, giving an invitation to snuggle in with a book,” says Punam.
The design process for this piece began “from the love for the past”. It was intended to reimagine the retro aesthetic while finding a new purpose for it in a contemporary interior scene.“The cosy, low-set silhouette was made to wrap around the classic stripes and take up a pop of red in the cushions to create a seat that anyone can sink into on a quiet, lazy afternoon, or any part of the day for that matter,” she says.
If you want to integrate the Shades of Red collection into your existing home décor, her advise is to use it as a standalone piece. “Red, being the primary colour, can exhibit a stubborn character. It goes all in or all out. It can steal the limelight as a statement Chesterfield or a cocktail table, or take the backstage as wallpaper patterns, tapestries or other minutiae. Either way, red is better off as a standalone signature that gives just the right pop to the aesthetic language,” she signs off.
Price on request. Available online.
