Lights inspired by hats!

Inspired by Caballero, a Spanish term used to address knights or gentlemen, Tisva recently launched a collection of luminaires that pay homage to the hat synonymous with them. These newly launched luminaires seamlessly blend old-world charm with modern technology, promising to elevate any space while infusing an extra layer of quirkiness.

A chandelier with black hats

The Caballero Chandelier: More than a mere lighting fixture, this one will definitely get conversations flowing. Boasting dimmable LED lighting, this chandelier is playful yet refined with a central gold orb serving as the base for multiple heads, quite reminiscent of gentlemen with hats. The mix of gold with sleek matte black accents and diffused white makes this unique chandelier stand out and is sure to enhance your living room or dining area. A fusion of functionality and aesthetic brilliance, the Caballero Chandelier serves as an arresting focal point.