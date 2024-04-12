Lights inspired by hats!

Inspired by Caballero, a Spanish term used to address knights or gentlemen, Tisva recently launched a collection of luminaires that pay homage to the hat synonymous with them. These newly launched luminaires seamlessly blend old-world charm with modern technology, promising to elevate any space while infusing an extra layer of quirkiness.
A chandelier with black hats
The Caballero Chandelier: More than a mere lighting fixture, this one will definitely get conversations flowing. Boasting dimmable LED lighting, this chandelier is playful yet refined with a central gold orb serving as the base for multiple heads, quite reminiscent of gentlemen with hats. The mix of gold with sleek matte black accents and diffused white makes this unique chandelier stand out and is sure to enhance your living room or dining area. A fusion of functionality and aesthetic brilliance, the Caballero Chandelier serves as an arresting focal point.
The Caballero Wall Lights offer four distinct designs that skillfully fuse quirky eccentricity with innovation, creating an artistic symphony of charm. Beyond the realm of mere illumination, these lights capture the essence of a gentleman's private sanctuary adorned with first-edition books, cigars, and supple leather sofas, each steeped in timeless tales.
These wall lights offer a versatile arrangement, allowing you to customise to suit any mood or occasion. Whether it's a lively soirée or a quiet evening, they set the perfect ambience. Adorned with gold base and sleek matte black accents, they add a lovely touch to any space, be it your bedroom, living area, or even your bathroom – where they can be strategically placed above the mirror ensuring its quirk elicits a smile.
The Caballero Table Lamp is the quintessential statement piece to illuminate even the dimmest corners with elegance. Whether showcased individually or paired in harmonious symphony with others in the collection, its design effortlessly adds a touch of magic. Whether gracing bedside tables, accentuating living room decor, or lighting up the foyer, this lamp is sure to tickle art connoisseurs seeking a hint of whimsical allure. Moreover, the dimmable feature of these table lamps offer a significant advantage, allowing you to effortlessly create the perfect ambience or desired mood.
Price starts at Rs 20,000.
Available online.