A short in the arm for sustainable furniture

A brainchild of Shruthi Prakash, Ombak extends its services across the sector, with white-labeling, customisation, small MOQs, and worldwide shipping. “The name Ombak is derived from the Indonesian word for waves, Ombak. It is more than a brand — it’s a tribute to the natural world, helping to create experiences that last a lifetime,” says Shruthi, who has curated furniture and home accents that seamlessly blend Asian heritage with modern design. “We take pride in not only crafting high-quality, beautiful and sustainable products but also working closely with local communities across India and Indonesia,” says Shruthi.

The use of natural fibres is the backbone of these products. “Our core belief is that nature breathes life into your home. As a home is the most important part of one’s life, establishing eco-friendly practices at home starts with the products they own. We go for timeless designs that can elevate any environment. Almost all our home décor pieces like baskets, wall décor, lamps, etc, are made from 100 per cent natural materials,” she elaborates.