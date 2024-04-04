Nodana to make its foray into Indian market with Alpine Aura carpet collection

Nodana, which has been manufacturing and exporting home textiles all across Europe, is making its foray into the Indian market with something special — Alpine Aura carpet collection.
It beckons you to embrace the allure of the Alps within your home. Inspired by the breathtaking landscapes, these carpets effortlessly fuse mountainous charm with contemporary luxury. From meticulously crafted textures, mirroring the softness of fresh snow to the rich colour palette reflecting alpine hues, each piece in this collection transforms your living space into a sanctuary of elevated sophistication.
The brand has its manufacturing base in a small town called Badhoi, located in Uttar Pradesh, also known as the Carpet City of India.
Haresh Adnani tells us that every design has a story to tell. “The Alpine Region comprises eight countries — Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Slovenia, and Switzerland. Since this region has been very popular and widely visited by people across the world, it seemed befitting to take inspiration from Alpine for our first collection,” he says.
This collection comprises primarily hand-knotted carpets, which are meticulously crafted by skilled artisans using traditional techniques that have been passed down through generations. “Each carpet is made entirely by hand, paying close attention to detail and ensuring precision in every stitch. They are typically made from high-quality wool, silk, or a combination of both,” he says.
The wool used in these carpets is sourced mostly from New Zealand, as it is soft, durable, and has a natural lustre. “We also work a lot with bamboo silk, which adds a luxurious texture and sheen to certain designs. We have used organic cotton, which has a soft fibre and a comfortable feel. Organic cotton fibres are typically longer and stronger than conventional cotton fibres. These materials are sourced from different parts of India since the Indian quality is of superior standard. We are also using tensile fibre from Austria. High-tensile fibres are stronger and more resistant to stretching and breaking. So, it greatly adds to the strength of the carpet. Another popular product we use is PET yarn, which is made from discarded plastic bottles, recycled and upcycled. Rugs made from this material have high durability and are easy to clean. They do not absorb liquids or spilt substances,” he adds.
Price starts at Rs 400 per sq/ft. Available online.
