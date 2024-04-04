Nodana to make its foray into Indian market with Alpine Aura carpet collection

The brand has its manufacturing base in a small town called Badhoi, located in Uttar Pradesh, also known as the Carpet City of India.

Haresh Adnani tells us that every design has a story to tell. “The Alpine Region comprises eight countries — Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Slovenia, and Switzerland. Since this region has been very popular and widely visited by people across the world, it seemed befitting to take inspiration from Alpine for our first collection,” he says.

This collection comprises primarily hand-knotted carpets, which are meticulously crafted by skilled artisans using traditional techniques that have been passed down through generations. “Each carpet is made entirely by hand, paying close attention to detail and ensuring precision in every stitch. They are typically made from high-quality wool, silk, or a combination of both,” he says.