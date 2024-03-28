Fig Living launches sustainable Cloud Lamps in India

Sharing the inspiration and the story behind the creation of Cloud Lamp, Sushant Sharma of Fig Living tells us that the range, initially crafted by their export company — Inmark Exports Pvt Ltd — has already seen massive success. “Even before its launch by FIG Living in India, the lamp sold over 1 million units, becoming a sensation in Nordic countries. Drawing inspiration from nature, particularly clouds, our design team diligently researched materials to match our vision. Despite setbacks, we found

success with sustainable high-density polyethylene fibres (HDPE),” says Sushant.

What makes the lamp unique is this sustainability factor. “This material offers an afterlife; it can be recycled to create the same product after shredding. Its lightweight nature, coupled with durability and stable functionality, reduces energy and resource consumption while minimising material waste at the end of the product’s life,” he says.

HDPE was selected due to its striking resemblance to clouds in the sky and its recyclable properties. “Additionally, HDPE allows for folding and flat packing, enhancing convenience and reducing shipping volume,” he says.

In the Indian decorative lighting market, Chinese options or basic metal lamps dominate. The brand aims to disrupt this category with their unique designs. The Cloud Lamps boast tear resistance, suitability for semi-outdoor use due to impermeability to water, durability, and dust resistance, making them an ingenious design.