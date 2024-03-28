Fig Living launches sustainable Cloud Lamps in India

FIG Living, a rapidly ascending brand in the home and living sector, has introduced its latest innovation in lighting — hanging fixtures crafted from special high-density polypropylene fibres. Each lamp is a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to design excellence and innovation.
What sets the Cloud Lamp apart is not just its enchanting allure, but also its practicality. Packaged in a compact box reminiscent of a shoebox, this revolutionary fixture embodies the brand’s philosophy of knock-down engineering, facilitating efficient shipping across the country. The DIY experience of unboxing and assembling the lampshade adds an extra layer of charm and engagement for consumers.
Sharing the inspiration and the story behind the creation of Cloud Lamp, Sushant Sharma of Fig Living tells us that the range, initially crafted by their export company — Inmark Exports Pvt Ltd — has already seen massive success. “Even before its launch by FIG Living in India, the lamp sold over 1 million units, becoming a sensation in Nordic countries. Drawing inspiration from nature, particularly clouds, our design team diligently researched materials to match our vision. Despite setbacks, we found
success with sustainable high-density polyethylene fibres (HDPE),” says Sushant.
What makes the lamp unique is this sustainability factor. “This material offers an afterlife; it can be recycled to create the same product after shredding. Its lightweight nature, coupled with durability and stable functionality, reduces energy and resource consumption while minimising material waste at the end of the product’s life,” he says.
HDPE was selected due to its striking resemblance to clouds in the sky and its recyclable properties. “Additionally, HDPE allows for folding and flat packing, enhancing convenience and reducing shipping volume,” he says.
In the Indian decorative lighting market, Chinese options or basic metal lamps dominate. The brand aims to disrupt this category with their unique designs. The Cloud Lamps boast tear resistance, suitability for semi-outdoor use due to impermeability to water, durability, and dust resistance, making them an ingenious design.
“Our consumer research reveals a shift where architects and interior designers increasingly prioritising lighting over furniture. Lighting not only adds drama but also narrates the entire story of a space,” says Sushant.
The Cloud Lamp series features two distinct options — the Cloud Lamp and the Sphere Lamp. Cloud Lamps serve as striking statement pieces, best suited for living rooms and positioned slightly off-center from the ceiling. On the other hand, Sphere lamps are versatile, suitable for gardens and bedside placement. “However, the decision on which lamp to use in a particular space ultimately depends on individual preferences and needs. This range is set to expand with more additions in the pipeline,” he adds.
Price starts at Rs 5,000. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com