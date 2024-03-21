Luxaddi’s new lantern collection is a tribute to gothic architecture

The Gothic Revival movement emerged in Britain in the 1740s, and reached its height in the late 19th century. The style is characterised by decorative details like pointed arches, floral details, and heraldic motifs among other things.

Much like the castle or cathedral that inspired it, a gothic revival lantern makes a bold design statement. And while you probably don’t have to cross a moat to get through your front door, a gothic revival piece might make a statement that your home is, indeed, your castle!