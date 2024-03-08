Tisva’s new lights help create a calm oasis

In the realm of lighting today, fixtures such as these are more than just mere sources of light – they are an extension of one’s personal style and personality, adding that customised and personalised touch to the space. They are conversation starters, décor pieces that tie the narrative of a room. Bringing you more to choose from is luxury lighting brand Tisva’s newest range of decorative lights inspired by the calm and tranquility of the ocean.

Lumiglas Pendant

Lumiglas Pendant is an exquisite piece of modern contemporary lighting that exudes timelessness and versatility. Its architectural design seamlessly blends contemporary flair with mid-century charm. With its dimming option, it becomes an ideal companion for setting the desired mood. Whether suspended over the dining area or the kitchen island, it effortlessly transforms the atmosphere of any room.

Priced at Rs 31,990.