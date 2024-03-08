Tisva’s new lights help create a calm oasis

In the realm of lighting today, fixtures such as these are more than just mere sources of light – they are an extension of one’s personal style and personality, adding that customised and personalised touch to the space. They are conversation starters, décor pieces that tie the narrative of a room. Bringing you more to choose from is luxury lighting brand Tisva’s newest range of decorative lights inspired by the calm and tranquility of the ocean.
Lumiglas Pendant
Lumiglas Pendant is an exquisite piece of modern contemporary lighting that exudes timelessness and versatility. Its architectural design seamlessly blends contemporary flair with mid-century charm. With its dimming option, it becomes an ideal companion for setting the desired mood. Whether suspended over the dining area or the kitchen island, it effortlessly transforms the atmosphere of any room.
Priced at Rs 31,990.
Lumiglas Chandelier
Add a touch of sophistication to any room with the sleek and visually stunning Lumiglas Chandelier. Its circular design aligns perfectly to add to the harmony of the room, while the frosted glass adds an extra layer of allure. The dimmability feature offers versatility, transitioning seamlessly from daytime brightness to evening warmth. Perfectly suited for placement in the center of the living room, entrance, or even along the staircase, it creates a striking visual presence even when unlit.
Priced at Rs 49,990.
Giostra Chandelier
Reminiscent of a carousel of light, the champagne gold tones of the Giostra Chandelier playfully dance with shades of opal to create a symphony of warmth and elegance. Designed with utmost precision, it redefines the lighting of your space into a mesmerising oasis. With its versatility, durability and customisable height suspension it is the ideal choice for placement in bedrooms, living rooms and hallways.
Priced at Rs 25,990.
Glistara Pendant
Akin to fireflies dancing in the darkness of the forest, the Glistara Pendant emanates an enchanting glow, setting the perfect tone for cozy evenings. True to its name, it is more than just a pendant light; it is a myriad of tiny rays that illuminate your space with charm. Its non-dimmable feature, coupled with customisable height, enhances its versatility, allowing it to be seamlessly incorporated across various spaces within a home. It’s easy maintenance and the captivating bronze gold finish make this shimmering luminaire a must-have for your home. Available in two versions – one with five heads and another with eight heads . The Glistara offers the option for customising the height to suit the unique needs of different rooms.
Priced at Rs 30,990 for five head and Rs 54,990 for eight head.