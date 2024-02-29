Escape by Creatomy's new collection is an ode to the indigenous tribes of India

The brand uses a Japanese technique called Sugi Ban where solid wood is charred, and the products are finished in natural oil.

Every item in the collection is ergonomically well thought out. Take for instance the Scoop Chair; the way the arches flow on the inside is designed just like how a person would sit comfortably on foam and the arch that is created has been replicated onto that. “So, it’s a very comfortable chair to sit despite not having upholstery. We are always looking at pieces that have not only sculptural quality but also serve a purpose. Pieces like the Hoo Pendant Clamp can end up being more of a sculpture than a light fitting, but for every sculpture, we give some kind of utility to it. Even in the Naga Console, we’ve left a break between the left and the right sides, mainly as a pedestal on which sculptures can be placed,” adds Prateek.

Price starts at Rs 1,01,400.

Available online.

