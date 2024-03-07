Wriver India's Primo collection is all about refined artistry

Wriver India, a high-end luxury furniture brand, has launched its new collection under the stylebook, Primo. It is a fusion of international design influences meticulously crafted by skilled local artisans. Crafted with refined elegance, each piece embodies contemporary sophistication while honouring diverse lifestyles. “We aim to create furniture that offers accessible luxury and an unwavering commitment to durability and style,” says Sajal Lamba, co-founder of the brand.
What sets the new collection apart from the other luxury furniture brands is the refined artistry and material innovation to produce high-quality, unmatched designs. Established to inspire and empower the design fraternity, the brand curates furniture for the trend-conscious consumer. “Our pieces stand out in the market for their savoir-faire, attention to detail, sophisticated aesthetics, and timeless appeal,” says Sajal.
The unique design elements set them apart. For instance, the Lastra range of tables is a play of mass and void in the combination of multiple frames of slabs. The wooden table tops with chamfered corners are held by a metal frame base, making it look edgy. Likewise, the contemporary Aero side chair can accentuate a living space with its swift appeal. The curved seat and metal backrest are fixed on the tapered wooden legs to create an aerodynamic silhouette. “Comfort, ergonomics, and design have been amalgamated to epitomise accessible luxury,” says Sajal.
It is a balance of timeless elegance with contemporary design trends that suit the evolving taste of customers while maintaining sophistication. “Our new Artus range of seating systems with minimal aesthetics and refined proportions offer the same comfort of a classic club chair — but is an easy fit for any contemporary interior setting. It is derived from three sleek metal frames held together with upholstered seats, backrests and armrests. All our furniture pieces reflect the latest design trends while retaining time-honoured elegance, ensuring that each piece remains relevant for years to come. We believe in creating furniture that transcends trends, offering enduring style to elevate any interior space,” he says.
The brand is defined by innovative material usage and meticulous craftsmanship, evident in the finishes and sleek metal accents. “We don’t have signature styles, but there are some techniques that we’ve used interspersedly. For instance, the Fenestra free-standing cabinet has been conceptualised as the fenestration of an architectural structure. Each module of the surface tile is made out of oxidised metal. The opening of shutters merges with the grooves between the tiles, creating an illusion of a continuous surface. The oxidised metal finish can be seen on our lamps, mirrors and bar cabinets,” he adds.
Whether it’s a cosy living room or a chic office, the pieces from the new collection will enhance the atmosphere and create a sense of elegance and comfort while being functional.
Price on request. Available online.
