Wriver India's Primo collection is all about refined artistry

The brand is defined by innovative material usage and meticulous craftsmanship, evident in the finishes and sleek metal accents. “We don’t have signature styles, but there are some techniques that we’ve used interspersedly. For instance, the Fenestra free-standing cabinet has been conceptualised as the fenestration of an architectural structure. Each module of the surface tile is made out of oxidised metal. The opening of shutters merges with the grooves between the tiles, creating an illusion of a continuous surface. The oxidised metal finish can be seen on our lamps, mirrors and bar cabinets,” he adds.

Whether it’s a cosy living room or a chic office, the pieces from the new collection will enhance the atmosphere and create a sense of elegance and comfort while being functional.

Price on request. Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com