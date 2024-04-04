RR Decor's Citrine collection is a harmonious fusion of soothing shades

RR Decor, known for home décor, furnishings and textiles, has introduced its new collection — Citrine. It is a harmonious fusion of premium, soothing shades carefully curated to add a personal touch and elevate home interiors. The collection presents a blend of comforting premium shades, setting homes apart with a distinctive touch of luxury.
Each item within RR Decor’s Citrine collection showcases an inviting palette of premium neutral shades. These warm and welcoming colours not only enhance personal style but also create a sanctuary of comfort and opulence, appealing to the senses. The delicate artistry applied to every piece guarantees enduring quality and an authentic ambience.
Rohit Khemka, founder of the brand, tells us that the inspiration stems from the gemstone, citrine, itself. “It is a type of quartz known for its vibrant yellow to orange hues, often resembling the colour of lemon or golden sunlight. Warm, sunny, and uplifting, the colours exude the essence of the stone. The Citrine collection, which was created to satisfy the exacting requirements of contemporary homeowners, is a flexible complement to any interior setting because of its soothing colour scheme and distinctive patterns. Citrine aims to provide a balanced blend of comfort and flair, regardless of whether one follows traditional, mid-century, or modern design principles,” says Rohit.
Each piece in the Citrine collection, which is crafted by expert artisans and design experts, skillfully combines the best materials, modern aesthetics, and traditional workmanship. It is refined and welcoming, perfect for homeowners looking to create a cosy and welcoming space.
“It features mostly soft, muted colours that exude tranquility and relaxation. These hues have a gentle and understated presence that can help to create a sense of serenity in a room. Colours inspired by nature, such as soft earth tones, shades of sand, and pale sky blues, can evoke a sense of connection to the outdoors, which is often associated with feelings of peace and tranquility, making these colours ideal for creating a calming atmosphere in a home,” he elaborates.
These warm hues from the Citrine collection can blend seamlessly into any décor scheme and elevate the aesthetics. Be it a modern and contemporary home décor, or a vintage set-up replete with heirlooms, it blends right in.
Price starts at Rs 1,440 per metre. Available online.
