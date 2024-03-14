Dash Square launches luxury sofas

Whether you are a seasoned homeowner or moving out to live on your own for the first time, the excitement that comes with setting up a new space remains the same. Your home is a sanctuary that you look forward coming back to — be it after a long day of work or a holiday — so you want to make sure the vibe inside is inviting and warm. When it comes to your living room, one essential item that can pull the space together is a sofa.
Dash Square, which is known for ultra-modern yet classically designed furniture, upholstery, artefacts and home décor, has launched a new sofa collection in collaboration with some of the finest and leading designer brands from Europe, America and Asia like Ashley Furniture, Kuka Home, Natuzzi Editions and Scavolini.
The new sofa collection is inspired by a harmonious blend of modern trends and timeless elegance. “We aimed to create pieces that reflect both sophistication and comfort, catering to the evolving tastes of our discerning clientele. Drawing from diverse design influences, each sofa embodies refined craftsmanship and enduring style,” says Amruth Sampige, co-founder, Dash Square.
By carefully considering ergonomic principles and innovative engineering, the brand has ensured that every piece not only exudes aesthetic appeal but also offers unparalleled functionality. “Our goal is to create sofas that elevate both the visual and tactile experience, delivering ultimate comfort without compromising on style,” he says.
One of the standout pieces include Zero Gravity Recliner, which offers unparalleled comfort and support. “Additionally, our large four-seater leather sofa design is meticulously crafted for both style and comfort, ensuring an elevated lounging experience,” he adds.
The furniture has undergone rigorous testing, and the designs are crafted to seamlessly integrate into various interior styles, offering versatility while maintaining durability.
There are also customisation options available for the sofas in this collection, such as fabric choices, sizes, and configurations. You can choose from a variety of fabric options, including luxurious upholstery materials in an array of colours and textures. “With our bespoke customisation options, customers can create sofas that not only reflect their unique style but also enhance the functionality and aesthetics of their living spaces,” says Amruth.
It is easy to style them as well. You can pair them with minimalist décor for a contemporary feel. To add a touch of luxury and sophistication, opt for plush throws and bold cushions. For an eclectic look, mix and match with vibrant accessories and eclectic décor pieces.
Price on request. Available online.
