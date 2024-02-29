Rococo Milano's new collection transcends the ordinary

Rococo Milano, which is known for luxury furniture, décor, and outdoor collections, has curated a new range of candle holders, flower pots, vases, and other décor items. With a commitment to turn dreams of a luxurious home into reality, the collection transcends the ordinary.

Rithik Dhawan, the founder of the brand, tells us that the inspiration behind the new collection stems from a fusion of traditional charm and contemporary European aesthetics. “We aimed to infuse homes with timeless elegance and refined glamour, drawing upon the rich cultural heritage and fine craftsmanship of Europe. While there are no specific narratives, our designs are deeply rooted in our fascination with European culture and its enduring influence on luxury living,” says Rithik.