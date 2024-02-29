Rococo Milano's new collection transcends the ordinary

Rococo Milano, which is known for luxury furniture, décor, and outdoor collections, has curated a new range of candle holders, flower pots, vases, and other décor items. With a commitment to turn dreams of a luxurious home into reality, the collection transcends the ordinary.
Rithik Dhawan, the founder of the brand, tells us that the inspiration behind the new collection stems from a fusion of traditional charm and contemporary European aesthetics. “We aimed to infuse homes with timeless elegance and refined glamour, drawing upon the rich cultural heritage and fine craftsmanship of Europe. While there are no specific narratives, our designs are deeply rooted in our fascination with European culture and its enduring influence on luxury living,” says Rithik.
The design process began with a thorough research into the European design history and current trends followed by conceptualisation that involved sketching and refining ideas to capture the sophistication of the inspiration. “Prototypes were then developed after rigorous testing and refinement to ensure the highest quality. The end products are a reflection of intricate work, attention to detail, and the pursuit of excellence,” he says.
The products are predominantly crafted from ceramic, stones, glassware, and metal. “The materials were chosen for their ability to evoke luxury and sophistication. Each material lends its unique characteristics, from the timeless appeal of ceramic to the elegance of glassware and the durability of metal. I firmly believe that these base materials enhance the overall aesthetic and functionality of the designs, adding an element of surprise and intrigue,” says Rithik.
Each piece in the collection is distinctive, whether it’s the varied shapes of the flower vases or the elegantly crafted candle holders. What truly sets this collection apart is its ability to serve as striking statement pieces individually or to harmoniously blend together, elevating any interior setting with added glamour.
“The products elevate any space with their luxurious beauty. One can showcase individual pieces as focal points on mantels, shelves, or tables, or arrange them in groupings to create visual interest and depth. They come in earthy neutrals and subtle metallic accents, a colour palette that complements a wide range of interior styles from classic to contemporary,” he adds.
