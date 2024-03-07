myTrident and Shivan & Narresh collaborate for a capsule collection

When two leading brands collaborate, a special kind of creative alchemy happens. The latest capsule collection from the Trident Group, a luxurious and premium home décor brand, and popular designer duo Shivan and Narresh, is no different. The series is an amalgamation of the finest art prints with luxurious home textiles crafted with a distinct vision of turning your living spaces into a statement. Each of the prints under this collection is envisioned with a love for art in life, and inspired by destinations travelled making every set a collectible.

It is a testament of the designer duo’s innovative vision and myTrident's dedication in crafting experiences of luxury, comfort, and impeccable style. Shivan Bhatiya, founder and head designer, Trident Group, and Narresh Kukreja, founder and creative director, Shivan and Narresh, tell us more about the new launch.