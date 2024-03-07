myTrident and Shivan & Narresh collaborate for a capsule collection

When two leading brands collaborate, a special kind of creative alchemy happens. The latest capsule collection from the Trident Group, a luxurious and premium home décor brand, and popular designer duo Shivan and Narresh, is no different. The series is an amalgamation of the finest art prints with luxurious home textiles crafted with a distinct vision of turning your living spaces into a statement. Each of the prints under this collection is envisioned with a love for art in life, and inspired by destinations travelled making every set a collectible.
It is a testament of the designer duo’s innovative vision and myTrident's dedication in crafting experiences of luxury, comfort, and impeccable style. Shivan Bhatiya, founder and head designer, Trident Group, and Narresh Kukreja, founder and creative director, Shivan and Narresh, tell us more about the new launch.
“The fundamental goal was to broaden the reach of the Shivan & Narresh universe, and partnering with Trident was the optimal strategy due to their strong influence on the Indian market,” says Narresh.
Taking us through the challenges during the design process while combining elements of fashion design with home decor aesthetics, he says, “The challenges primarily revolved around scale, as our work in fashion— known for its bold prints and colours—had to be reimagined for home environments like bedrooms and living spaces. However, by pooling our team's efforts, we successfully developed a product that appropriately translated our design ethos to the right scale for these spaces. The collection mostly features bed sheets and towels as they embody the tactile quality and comfort synonymous with living in a Shivan & Narresh designed space.”
The prints in the collection are a reflection of the designer’s extensive travels around the globe, from South Korea to Japan and cycling through Rajasthan to the storied landscapes of Jaisalmer. “This partnership serves to bring these diverse and rich experiences to life, translating our adventurous tales into art prints that have been thoughtfully designed onto bed sheets. The process has allowed us to offer a piece of our vast exploratory journey for you to bring into your home,” he says.
The two brand have their own favourite pieces in the collection. Narresh shares a deep connection with the Jaiscape print, as it is his first venture into white base prints. It is also as a memento from a birthday holiday celebrated in Jaisalmer. “The inspiration came from a photograph I captured from the top of Jaisalmer fort, which was then meticulously hand-painted to evoke a modern Pichwai style within the print. It is also a nostalgic nod to my childhood hobby,” he says.
For Shivan Bhatiya, Hututi is the pick, as it draws inspiration from his journey to South Korea. “This print is a complex amalgamation of five individual prints, merging into a grand narrative that celebrates Korean culture—highlighting birds adorned in Shivan & Narresh jewels, Korean temples, and the flora and fauna. The detailed arrangement of the print pays homage to stamp collecting, a significant aspect of Korean culture. We are planning more such collaborations in the future,” he signs off.
Price on request.
Available online.