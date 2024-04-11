Create a personalised sanctuary in your balcony to unwind

How many times have you read an article in a design magazine or watched a programme all about transforming the balcony for the summer season? Popping in a few chairs and a couple of potted plants are a staple advice. Apart from plants, a few well-chosen pieces of furniture will also play a big role in transforming your outdoors or balcony into a lounging haven.

Nivasa, the leading name in luxury home furnishings, transforms the alfresco area with its latest collection featuring magnificent balcony furniture. Right in time for the party season, this artfully crafted collection is the perfect addition to homes. Exuding opulence and comfort, these units can take your balcony’s aesthetics to different levels. Each unit is a timeless classic with expert craftsmanship and artisanal integrity.