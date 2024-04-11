Create a personalised sanctuary in your balcony to unwind

How many times have you read an article in a design magazine or watched a programme all about transforming the balcony for the summer season? Popping in a few chairs and a couple of potted plants are a staple advice. Apart from plants, a few well-chosen pieces of furniture will also play a big role in transforming your outdoors or balcony into a lounging haven.
Nivasa, the leading name in luxury home furnishings, transforms the alfresco area with its latest collection featuring magnificent balcony furniture. Right in time for the party season, this artfully crafted collection is the perfect addition to homes. Exuding opulence and comfort, these units can take your balcony’s aesthetics to different levels. Each unit is a timeless classic with expert craftsmanship and artisanal integrity.
“We believe that a balcony infuses the space with one’s personality making it a reflection of unique style and taste, where quality moments are crafted. Reimagining the balcony as a chic and joyful seating haven, perfect for quality moments and stylish relaxation in 2024, the balcony furniture brought out by us is a telling mascot of the space’s unique design story bringing together luxury, functionality and an artistic vision,” says Saba Kapoor, co-founder of the brand.
Our homes have become multifunctional spaces, and balconies are emerging as charming outdoor dining setups. The new array of stylish dining sets is designed to transform the balcony into an urban retreat, creating a perfect ambience for enjoying meals under the open sky.
“The curated collection of chic seating solutions effortlessly blends comfort with style. From cosy sleek loungers to handpicked décor items, the idea is to create a personalised sanctuary to unwind, read, or simply savour the serenity,” says Saba. Additionally, Nivasa understands the power of greenery in enhancing the balcony experience, and to round up the vibe, it has skillfully integrated nature with its thoughtfully curated décor, including vibrant planters and lush foliage.
Price on request. Available online.
