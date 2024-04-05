White and gold colours to transform your home

Nestasia, the design-driven home décor brand, has opened its inaugural store in Sarath City Capital Mall, Hyderabad, marking a milestone in the city's home décor scene. The unveiling of the flagship store represents a harmonious fusion of newness and contemporary designs across main categories like dining, décor, kitchen, bath and furnishings, poised to redefine the essence of elevated living in Hyderabad.
The 900 sq ft store caters to the burgeoning demand for categories such as crockery, décor, gifts, wall art and soft furnishings. In a world where trends are evolving at the speed of light, Nestasia commits to not only creating beautiful spaces, but also curating designs that reflect the pulse of contemporary culture. The collections are tailored and meant to resonate with today's trendsetters. Inspired by the brand’s signature aesthetic of classic white and gold, every detail within the store is meticulously curated to evoke a sense of luxury and elevated living.
From the open expansive entrance with décor displays to the carefully arranged displays showcasing the exquisite collections, each element exudes an aura of exclusivity and charm. The seamless integration of custom fixtures and gondolas, designed specifically for showcasing hero categories and products within the store not only elevates the visual appeal but also enhances the shopping experience.
Aditi Muraka, co-founder of the brand shares, “As we unveil our flagship store in Hyderabad, we are proud to bring design and newness in home and lifestyle to Hyderabad. This marks a significant milestone for us and underscores our commitment to redefining the standards of home décor excellence. We invite Hyderabad to embark on this journey with us. Just like our favourite fashion brands, we believe in the thrill of the new.”
The Sarath City Capital Mall, Hyderabad, is its second store in South India with three other stores in Bangalore, Delhi and Kolkata.