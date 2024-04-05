White and gold colours to transform your home

The 900 sq ft store caters to the burgeoning demand for categories such as crockery, décor, gifts, wall art and soft furnishings. In a world where trends are evolving at the speed of light, Nestasia commits to not only creating beautiful spaces, but also curating designs that reflect the pulse of contemporary culture. The collections are tailored and meant to resonate with today's trendsetters. Inspired by the brand’s signature aesthetic of classic white and gold, every detail within the store is meticulously curated to evoke a sense of luxury and elevated living.

From the open expansive entrance with décor displays to the carefully arranged displays showcasing the exquisite collections, each element exudes an aura of exclusivity and charm. The seamless integration of custom fixtures and gondolas, designed specifically for showcasing hero categories and products within the store not only elevates the visual appeal but also enhances the shopping experience.