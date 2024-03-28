Home Design Trends: Nature as muse

The Revival of Outdoor Living Spaces

The resurgence of outdoor living spaces represents a shift towards reconnecting with nature and embracing the benefits of alfresco living. As people seek to escape the confines of indoor spaces and rediscover the joys of the great outdoors, there’s a growing appreciation for the versatility and serenity that outdoor living areas offer. From expansive decks and patios to cozy garden nooks and rooftop terraces, these outdoor themes serve as extensions of the home, providing a space for relaxation, socialising, and recreation. With a renewed focus on creating inviting and functional outdoor environments, homeowners are embracing innovative design elements, such as fire pits, outdoor kitchens, and lush landscaping, to elevate their outdoor living experiences.

Recycled Materials

Many homeowners now prefer natural materials. Developers have been more attentive to using natural materials in as many parts of the design as possible. This has also resulted in sustainable initiatives such as the recycling of wood, the creation of new out of old, and other comparable trends that represent a reduction in natural resource waste.

Natural tones will take center stage

While the popularity of earthy, neutral colours fluctuates as regularly as the tide, natural tones are taking center stage in 2024. The peacefulness of nature serves as an inspiration for people to create a warm, inviting environment. This inspiration can be seen in an increased preference for brown earth tones in flooring. Furthermore, floorings that resemble historic flooring materials add an exotic flavour to living spaces, as does the mix of green and blue. This trend will also open the door to a wide range of design ideas.