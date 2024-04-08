6 hacks to get your home ready for Tamil New Year

Joanne lists some tips for stress-free cleaning to achieve a healthy home ahead of Puthandu.

Use the right tools

Different types of surfaces and spaces around the home require different tools to ensure all the dust and debris are picked up and removed completely. Sweeping and dusting may make surfaces look clean, but it does not remove dust from the home. Instead, it merely agitates the dust, causing it to become airborne, only to settle somewhere else in the room.

Invest in cord-free vacuum cleaners as their versatile format make them a great cleaning tool. Their attachments are perfect for precise cleaning around tricky edges and hard-to-reach narrow spaces.

Choose organic and natural products to ensure no potential problems occur for you and the environment.

Use masks and gloves

Cleaning may stir up accumulated dust, allowing allergens to enter your eyes, nose, and mouth, resulting in sneezing, and rubbing your eyes. Hence, it is best to remove all dust completely while wearing a mask and a pair of gloves.

Plan a cleaning schedule that works for you

Creating a cleaning schedule is a must for a hassle-free festive cleaning. Break down each of the chores that need to be done around your house, the items to be disposed of, and the items to be given away. It feels great and motivates you to cross each item off the list.

Choose your least favourite areas first; begin with areas that will remain clean for at least a couple of weeks. After that, you can organise your cupboards, bed boxes, and so on.

You'll exhaust yourself if you try to clean the entire place in a short span. So, segment your house into, preferably, rooms, and clean them one at a time.

Declutter

The initial step in cleaning is to declutter. Get rid of any items that you believe are no longer useful! Donate, recycle, or throw away anything you haven't used since the last year, and you'll have completed half of your work.

Top to bottom cleaning hack

Begin by dusting the cobwebs and dust off the ceiling. Clean your ceiling fan. Next, clean the tops of your wardrobes, followed by the bed and other furniture. Clean your floor only at the end.

Remove any wall-mounted items and vacuum the dust that has accumulated. Don't forget to vacuum around any immovable furniture's crevices.

Dust walls with an advanced filtration vacuum to ensure that the dust you're removing is not expelled back into the home.

Don't forget about the curtains and blinds. Vacuum dust away with the mini soft dusting brush before washing the curtains.