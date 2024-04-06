World Health Day: 5 must-have health products to incorporate into your routine

As we celebrate World Health Day, there's no better time to prioritise our well-being than now. In today's fast-paced world, it's essential to ensure we're nourishing our bodies with the right nutrients and products. From boosting our hair and nail health with Biotin Gummies to fueling our bodies with the goodness of protein and herbs, here are some health products for a balanced lifestyle.
Health and vitality for men and women
OZiva Protein & Herbs for Men & Women is for those seeking a balanced and nourished lifestyle. It comes with essential multivitamins, minerals, and Ayurvedic herbal extracts. This protein powder contains extracts of tulsi, green tea, cinnamon, guduchi, curcumin, shatavari, flax seeds and more to give you plenty of health benefits. The herbs help in maintaining overall fitness, healthy hormonal balance and metabolism. For men it provides better stamina, recovery, and lean muscles. The pack for men has herbs like ashwagandha, chlorella, wheatgrass, maca, musli, brahmi, and moringa.
Superfood
Dr Batra’s Nutrigood for Women is a superfood that’s power-packed with multi-vitamins, multi-minerals, and natural ingredients like shatavari, ashoka, guduchi, and inositol to cater to your nutritional needs one scoop at a time. This protein powder for women is formulated to address nutritional deficiencies. This multivitamin powder for women is power packed with Vitamin A, B1, B2, B6, B8, B12 and comes in a delectable chocolate flavour.
For hair and nail health
Boldcare Healthy Hair & Nails Biotin Gummies are packed with essential nutrients like biotin, zinc, and multivitamins. These yummy chewables make your hair longer, stronger, shinier, and smoother. Say goodbye to hair fall and thinning strands as you enjoy the convenience of strengthening your hair from within. Make a promise to include Boldcare Healthy Hair & Nails Biotin Gummies in your daily routine for healthier, happier hair and nails.
Heart health
Gaia Extra Virgin Olive Oil is extracted from the freshest and juiciest olives from Spain to provide enhanced nutritional value. It has a rich texture, fine aroma, and an excellent flavour that is perfect for salads, dressings, and vinaigrettes. Olive oil is known to be rich in monounsaturated fat that helps reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) and increases good cholesterol (HDL) that protects your heart. It also contains antioxidants that provide anti-aging benefits and help keep your skin and hair healthy.