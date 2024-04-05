Say goodbye to summer hair struggles

5 essential summer skincare tips for radiant skinAs the seasons change, so do the needs of our hair. With summer's arrival just around the corner, there are tell-tale signs of change — increased dryness, frizz, and the dreaded surge in hair fall. It's a common struggle, as the combination of heat, humidity, and exposure to UV rays can wreak havoc on even the healthiest of locks.
Today's women are increasingly prioritising quick application, safety for both hair and scalp, and long-lasting results. It leads them to opt for chemical treatments that deliver shiny, straight, and easily manageable hair.
All hair treatments claim to be safe, offering enduring results for your hair promising one-time solutions for manageable locks. But not all treatments live up to their promises, which ends up resulting in hair fall, hair thinning or scalp allergies. Shailesh Moolya of Godrej Professional believes that you should opt for formaldehyde free treatments that are long lasting. They will not damage the texture of hair and can be a great option to combat frizz and itchy scalp, which is common during summers.
“Gone are the days of spending hours wrestling with styling tools or battling with unruly locks. Opt for hair treatments, which are tailored to individual hair types and enriched with essential nutri oils and shea butter, which deeply nourish the hair, resulting in a silky-smooth, frizz-free finish,” he says.
Getting these treatments is the first step, however post care is as essential because that helps ensure it lasts longer and is more effective. “Following the treatment, it's important to use salon recommended post-care products, or products such as Keracare, to restore hair nutrients and prevent damage,” he says.
Maintaining healthy hair from the sun's rays is crucial as your strands deserve essential proteins and shield from excessive heat exposure. Opting for a one-time solution is a game-changer for women everywhere, offering the promise of effortlessly chic hair that enhances confidence and simplifies your daily routine.