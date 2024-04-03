5 essential summer skincare tips for radiant skin

As the temperature rises and winter layers are stashed away, it’s time to revamp your skincare routine for the summer months. Here are five expert tips to keep your skin glowing and healthy in the summer heat:
1. Prioritise hydration: Bid farewell to heavy winter moisturisers and embrace lightweight, water-based formulas enriched with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides. These products lock in moisture without feeling greasy, keeping your skin supple and hydrated even in the sweltering heat.
2. Sun protection is a must: With longer days and increased sun exposure, safeguard your skin with a broad-spectrum sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher. Apply generously to all exposed areas and reapply every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating. Don’t forget to accessorise with wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses and seek shade during peak sun hours.
3. Embrace gentle exfoliation: Combat winter dullness by incorporating gentle exfoliation into your routine. Opt for chemical exfoliants like AHAs or BHAs to unclog pores and reveal a brighter complexion. Limit exfoliation to avoid irritation and maintain your skin’s natural barrier.
4. Stay refreshed with face mists: Beat the heat and replenish your skin with cooling face mists containing ingredients like aloe vera, cucumber, or rose water. A quick spritz throughout the day offers instant relief while setting your makeup and imparting a dewy glow.
5. Lighten up your makeup: Swap heavy foundations for lightweight alternatives like tinted moisturizers or BB creams. These breathable formulas provide coverage without clogging pores, perfect for summer days. Opt for water-resistant and sweat-proof options to ensure your makeup lasts even in the hottest weather.
With these summer skincare essentials, you'll be ready to embrace the season with confidence, knowing your skin is protected and radiant.