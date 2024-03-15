This Bengaluru-based skincare brand by Yukta Raghu rolls out an extensive jackfruit range that combats premature ageing

Afforest Green Beauty is more than just another women’s skincare brand, it’s a tribute to the verdant forests and their untapped treasures that lie hidden in Kodagu (Coorg). Co-founded by Yukta Raghu, the city-based brand embodies honesty, transparency, inclusivity and purpose, with aprofound commitment to sustainability and natural beauty solutions. The name ‘Afforest’ is a nod to afforestation, the act of establishing a forest in an area devoid of previous cover. This ethos of renewal and growth is at the heart of the brand’s mission. “My journey began with a stark realisationof the detrimental impact traditional beauty practices have on the environment,” she begins.

Fuelled by this awareness, she embarked on a mission to create a brand that not only offers exceptional skincare products but also champions environmental stewardship. As she aptly puts it, “Nature does nothurry, yet everything is accomplished. Skincare, too, requires patience, care and attention to yield results.”