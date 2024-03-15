This Bengaluru-based skincare brand by Yukta Raghu rolls out an extensive jackfruit range that combats premature ageing

Afforest Green Beauty is more than just another women’s skincare brand, it’s a tribute to the verdant forests and their untapped treasures that lie hidden in Kodagu (Coorg). Co-founded by Yukta Raghu, the city-based brand embodies honesty, transparency, inclusivity and purpose, with aprofound commitment to sustainability and natural beauty solutions. The name ‘Afforest’ is a nod to afforestation, the act of establishing a forest in an area devoid of previous cover. This ethos of renewal and growth is at the heart of the brand’s mission. “My journey began with a stark realisationof the detrimental impact traditional beauty practices have on the environment,” she begins.
Fuelled by this awareness, she embarked on a mission to create a brand that not only offers exceptional skincare products but also champions environmental stewardship. As she aptly puts it, “Nature does nothurry, yet everything is accomplished. Skincare, too, requires patience, care and attention to yield results.”
The label goes beyond the surface, aiming to empower women to embrace their natural selves and feel confident in their skin. The brand’s community, Afforest Rangers, pays homage to mother earth by supporting afforestation and wildlife conservation programs with every purchase. “Afforest is not just a skincare brand but a movement driven by a team that believes in the transformative power of nature and women’s empowerment in the beauty world,” she elucidates.
Featuring products that are 94 percent plantbased and topped with natural preservatives, the label’s initial launch introduced a green coffeerange of skincare range derived from unroasted cof fee beans, which are rich in chloro genic acid. The offerings include cleansers, toners, serums, mineral sunscreen scrubs and masks — all blended with potent botanical extracts, vitamins and minerals.
The latest addition to Afforest Green Beauty’s skincare line is India’s first jackfruit beauty range. Enriched with 10 percent active jackfruit extract, these products are a powerhouse of vitamins and minerals that combat premature ageing. Blended with ashwagandha, manjistha, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, alpha-arbutin, mandelic acid, provitamin B5, vitamin C and E, these formulations target early signs of pigmentation and hyper-pigmentation. “We use certified organic extracts sourced directly from sustainable raw material suppliers. It took us 7-8 months of R&D and multiple stability tests to develop the most potent jackfruit extract for thisrange,” Yukta reveals.
One of their best-sellers is the Jackfruit Bedtime Serum, enriched with jackfruit seed extracts, alpha-arbutin, hyaluronic acid and mandelic acid. This lightweight serum absorbs quickly, leaving your skin nourished and rejuvenated. “I have a dry and sensitive skin type. Hence, in my daily skincare routine, I use Green Coffee Cleanser and Green Coffee Hydrating Expert during the day and Jackfruit Under Eye Creme and bedtime serum at night,” she signs off.
₹849 onwards. Available online.
email: srushti@newindianexpress.com