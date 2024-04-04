The Other Side is designer Kunal Anil Tanna's attempt at maximalism

Menswear designer Kunal Anil Tanna, who is known for his meticulous, detailed and minimalistic design aesthetics, has let loose for the very first time to reveal a different aspect of his design personality with his new collection — The Other Side.
While keeping it close to the brand’s signature aesthetics, the new collection is a creative attempt to achieve a distinct aura.
About the inspiration behind the subtle maximalism theme for this collection, Kunal says, “What we try not to show, always finds its own way to glow. We are all maximalists in one way or the other; we may choose not to express it, but it definitely finds its flow of expression. Maintaining the core ethos of the label and manifesting a novel direction of design expression, the silhouettes are a distinctive form of subtle maximalism; a portrayal of stylish burlesque-like pompousness,” says Kunal.
Crafted in luxurious foil treated fabric, crepe and lycra, the collection features classic tunics, shackets, and trenches with an impressive mulled metallic palette consisting of texture tatters in bruised bronze, cladded copper, bare tungsten and pewter. “We are known for meticulously executed minimalism. However, as the name suggests, everyone has ‘the other side’. This collection is our attempt at maximalism all the while maintaining the label’s core identity,” he says.
The designs make a statement as well as elevate the wearability factor. “The key to balance is having one focus point. In spite of multiple layers and textures, each ensemble draws attention to detail but doesn’t distract. This makes it versatile and wearable,” shares Kunal.
The limited edition collection features metallic bling as its centrepiece, and all the fabrics used are treated with metallic foil printed in mulled tones of bruised bronze, cladded copper and pewter. These are further paired in unique combinations of shine over shine to create an exclusive and unique look.
“The colour palette is the weight bearer or hero of the collection. The mulled metallic tones emphasise and explain our maximalism story,” he adds.
He believes that subtle maximalism is evolving in men’s fashion. “The openness of the contemporary man to attempt vanity has inspired and motivated the brand to create this collection,” he notes.
Sharing tips on styling these maximalist pieces, he adds, “The looks are self styled; they are complete ensembles. However, if someone wishes to try otherwise, neutrals can be easily layered with solids to maintain the glam.”
Price on request. Available online.
