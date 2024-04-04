The Other Side is designer Kunal Anil Tanna's attempt at maximalism

About the inspiration behind the subtle maximalism theme for this collection, Kunal says, “What we try not to show, always finds its own way to glow. We are all maximalists in one way or the other; we may choose not to express it, but it definitely finds its flow of expression. Maintaining the core ethos of the label and manifesting a novel direction of design expression, the silhouettes are a distinctive form of subtle maximalism; a portrayal of stylish burlesque-like pompousness,” says Kunal.

Crafted in luxurious foil treated fabric, crepe and lycra, the collection features classic tunics, shackets, and trenches with an impressive mulled metallic palette consisting of texture tatters in bruised bronze, cladded copper, bare tungsten and pewter. “We are known for meticulously executed minimalism. However, as the name suggests, everyone has ‘the other side’. This collection is our attempt at maximalism all the while maintaining the label’s core identity,” he says.