Nikita Mhaisalkar explores artificial intelligence to tell the story of 'Theodora'

Step into the opulent world of Theodora, where history meets fashion through the creative AI vision of Nikita Mhaisalkar. The season-fluid collection, inspired by the majestic Byzantine era, celebrates the intricate details of the luminous art of this glorious era.
Nikita Mhaisalkar, as a luxury prêt label, is known for celebrating culture through luxurious elegance. Exploring the realm of Artificial Intelligence with Theodora, a vision that’s larger than reality, set the brand on a path of immense possibilities.
“Theodora is our ultimate muse: the fierce and dynamic empress was, indeed, fashion's very first influencer. Taking on AI to celebrate my vision for Theodora was an experience. The AI version of the collection gave me an impressive insight on how Theodora would shape up in terms of prints and embroidery. The AI vision of my work helped me think beyond the regular. It’s an unimaginative, unreal world and I had fun exploring it,” says Nikita.
The mosaic patterns from the Byzantine era are re-imagined through a contrasting powerplay of AI and Nikita's design aesthetics.
So, will AI be the future of fashion? "The technology maybe a game changer but it's not practical," she says. Nikita is of the opinion that even though AI broadens your creativity virtually, in the real world it has its limitations.
