Nikita Mhaisalkar explores artificial intelligence to tell the story of 'Theodora'

Step into the opulent world of Theodora, where history meets fashion through the creative AI vision of Nikita Mhaisalkar. The season-fluid collection, inspired by the majestic Byzantine era, celebrates the intricate details of the luminous art of this glorious era.

Nikita Mhaisalkar, as a luxury prêt label, is known for celebrating culture through luxurious elegance. Exploring the realm of Artificial Intelligence with Theodora, a vision that’s larger than reality, set the brand on a path of immense possibilities.