Lee and Suneet Varma collaborate on couture-inspired unique denim collection

A night of glamour, style, and innovation took place at Diablo in Mehrauli, as Lee and the renowned Indian fashion designer Suneet Varma launched their highly awaited collaboration, the Lee X Suneet Varma Collection. The event was a celebration of fashion, creativity and the coming together of two influential names in the industry. The guests were treated to the showcase the collection, which combined Lee's iconic denim expertise with Suneet Varma's signature design aesthetic, resulting in a unique and stylish offering.
The launch event was a celebration of creativity and innovation. It featured a fantastic fashion show that showcased the adaptability and refinement of the Lee X Suneet Varma Collection. The fashion influencers, media representatives, and industry insiders also came together to witness this remarkable collaboration.
The guests at the launch event even got a special preview of the new collection. Moreover, guests enjoyed a wine and cheese reception, adding luxury to the evening. The live entertainment further enhanced the atmosphere, creating an engaging experience that charmed everyone in attendance.
Sharing his perspective, Suneet Varma said, “For me ‘Denim beyond definition’ has been an exciting journey of pushing the boundaries of denim fashion. Beyond the challenges inherent in molding denim and merging it with Indian couture, I viewed it as a tremendous opportunity to do something new. It goes beyond the conventional, offering a unique blend of elegance and comfort. This collection is an ode to those who carve their own path in the world of fashion, and I’m thrilled to bring this fusion to Lee’s customers in India.”