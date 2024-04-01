Lee and Suneet Varma collaborate on couture-inspired unique denim collection

The launch event was a celebration of creativity and innovation. It featured a fantastic fashion show that showcased the adaptability and refinement of the Lee X Suneet Varma Collection. The fashion influencers, media representatives, and industry insiders also came together to witness this remarkable collaboration.

The guests at the launch event even got a special preview of the new collection. Moreover, guests enjoyed a wine and cheese reception, adding luxury to the evening. The live entertainment further enhanced the atmosphere, creating an engaging experience that charmed everyone in attendance.