Luxe accessories on our radar for spring/summer 2024

A contemporary update for a nostalgic timepiece, the latest Heritage Bicompax Annual invites watch lovers on a journey through time. Already a best-selling timepiece that exemplifies Carl F. Bucherer’s storied history, engineering panache and Swiss watchmaking excellence, the new Heritage BiCompax Annual is available in a stylish new option. This timepiece reinterprets a watch from CFB’s archive that dates from the 1950s. As a chronograph, the original watch characterised the era’s pioneering spirit and a sense of optimism. Preserving its core aesthetic and functionality, this limited-edition watch features a new dial colour and strap options, created with modern design aficionados in mind.

What makes it the perfect all-day accessory is contemporary features like the 41-mm stainless-steel case, a new silver-gray dial that lends it a brighter, lighter finish, all the more so when combined with either of the two new strap options — the watch is supplied with both. A stainless-steel bracelet lends an engaging fluidity, while an alternative “nubuck” vegan leather strap in light gray brings a cutting-edge, understated design credo.

Those colour and material updates contribute to the Heritage BiCompax Annual’s innate versatility. But it is also smart enough to accompany the wearer on more formal occasions. A fast strap-exchange mechanism enables them to easily swap between the two options, adding to its overall practicality.

Limited to just 888 pieces, the latest Heritage BiCompax Annual represents CFB’s technical excellence, honed over more than 135 years, combined with modern-day design sensibilities.