Luxe accessories on our radar for spring/summer 2024

The shift in seasons calls for a wardrobe upgrade, but if you’re being conscious about your shopping habits this year, a complete overhaul may not be the answer. Start by switching up your accessories to give your outfits a new personality. Investing in limited-edition watches or designer handbags that will last you much longer than a couple of seasons, and will only get more valuable with time, will be a wise choice. For inspiration, we round up a few luxurious carry-ons to watch out for this season. After all, accessories are a welcomed addition to any seasonal wardrobe — one guaranteed way to refresh your spring/summer look. Here are a few accessories on our radar for spring/summer 2024.
Coach’s new colourful spring collection is a call to break the mold. Set in a virtual universe, the campaign introduces the Coach Spring Collection within a story about finding the courage to discover what it means to be real in your own way. It features the Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag that reimagines the structured silhouette of an archival 1970s Coach design with plush, ultra-soft leather and wrapped signature hardware. Smaller than the 26, the petite 20 features a multifunction pocket and space for a phone. It’s finished with two detachable straps to carry by hand, styled as a short shoulder bag or crossbody.
The Pillow Tabby Quilted Bag is a modern take on an archival 1970s Coach design, and is crafted of quilted plush, and ultra-soft nappa leather. It also features the brand’s tonal leather-covered signature hardware for an iconic touch. The compact 26 features a long leather chain strap to wear crossbody or double up for a shorter, dressier look. The Penn Shoulder Bag is inspired by archival Coach Y2K designs but perfected for today. The swingy, slim bag is effortlessly minimalist with the brand’s iconic turnlock closure on the zipper pull. The refined leather and signature canvas style can be worn on the shoulder or carried as a clutch.
A contemporary update for a nostalgic timepiece, the latest Heritage Bicompax Annual invites watch lovers on a journey through time. Already a best-selling timepiece that exemplifies Carl F. Bucherer’s storied history, engineering panache and Swiss watchmaking excellence, the new Heritage BiCompax Annual is available in a stylish new option. This timepiece reinterprets a watch from CFB’s archive that dates from the 1950s. As a chronograph, the original watch characterised the era’s pioneering spirit and a sense of optimism. Preserving its core aesthetic and functionality, this limited-edition watch features a new dial colour and strap options, created with modern design aficionados in mind.
What makes it the perfect all-day accessory is contemporary features like the 41-mm stainless-steel case, a new silver-gray dial that lends it a brighter, lighter finish, all the more so when combined with either of the two new strap options — the watch is supplied with both. A stainless-steel bracelet lends an engaging fluidity, while an alternative “nubuck” vegan leather strap in light gray brings a cutting-edge, understated design credo.
Those colour and material updates contribute to the Heritage BiCompax Annual’s innate versatility. But it is also smart enough to accompany the wearer on more formal occasions. A fast strap-exchange mechanism enables them to easily swap between the two options, adding to its overall practicality.
Limited to just 888 pieces, the latest Heritage BiCompax Annual represents CFB’s technical excellence, honed over more than 135 years, combined with modern-day design sensibilities.
The Jimmy Choo Beach Capsule 2024 is evocative of the glamour and enduring summer style of the French Riviera, capturing the eternal romance and nostalgia of vacations. The Beach Capsule celebrates the evolution of the latest house code, Diamond. The faceted nature of the stone provides inspiration for dynamic prints that play out across handbags, swimwear and soft accessories, capturing the spirit of the capsule. Natural textures embody
timeless elegance, and this season, the classic beach bag reaches new heights; experimenting with colour, scale and silhouette. From a handwoven wicker version of the signature Diamond Top Handle to the hand stitched, fringed raffia Bon Bon, the styling potential of these elevated pieces goes far beyond the beach.
Aldo has announced the launch of its Spring ’24 campaign, which is a fresh amalgamation of styles. Of course, there are plenty of reimagined spring and summer mainstays, like strappy sandals, laidback loafers, and easy flip flops that make everyday a beach day. You will also find razor-sharp styles that leave their mark in boardrooms, and oh-so-romantic pumps to fall head over heels for. It is carefully tailored featuring the brand’s revolutionary Pillow Walk technology. This season’s campaign celebrates social life, style and comfort, with a touch of Bollywood glamour, as it introduces Aditya Roy Kapur and Janhvi Kapoor as the face of the campaign.
The collection features many standout pieces such as the Strut and Shine, which exude sophistication with metallic stilettos and pointed-toe designs adorned with mesh and sleek patent finishes. Complete your look with luxe gold, silver, and bronze accessories for added allure such as Zelma Gold earrings or the Caylan Gold Ring and many more options. It features short-heeled and flat silhouettes — from strappy sandals to nude patent ballerina flats, each piece offers elegant comfort with a nod to the past and a look into the future. For men, the collection effortlessly transitions from day to night with slip-on and loafer styles, perfectly suited for approaching warmer months. It is a combination of laidback luxury or making a bold statement, with diverse range of designs to suit every mood.
Armani Exchange’s new Summer/Spring 2024 Collection with Kartik Aaryan is a testament to the brand’s commitment to pushing boundaries. It defines style for the spring/summer season with a fresh lineup that includes new chronograph watches for men.
“The new men’s watch silhouette is a testament to the brand’s commitment to pushing boundaries. With eye-catching designs and ultimate functionality, the new range is definitely a statement of style,” says Kartik Aaryan, the Brand Ambassador for Armani Exchange.
The new collection has been updated with chronograph features layered onto the dial’s wave-inspired texture, creating the perfect balance of eye-catching design and ultimate functionality. These 44mm watches feature a black textured dial, equipped with a chronograph movement, and stainless steel bracelets in gunmetal and gold-tones shades. The sleek 44mm chronograph watch boasts an integrated case crafted from silicone, available with a green matte dial, ensuring enduring style for the fashion-forward individual, while the 44mm and 46mm watches showcase a black textured dial, operate with a three-hand date movement, and are complemented by two-tone stainless-steel bracelets.
The spring collection like the AX1959 and AX1958 have been built on the 2023 launch and features updated chronograph features layered onto the dial’s wave-inspired texture, creating the perfect balance of eye-catching design and ultimate functionality. These 44mm watches feature a black textured dial, equipped with a chronograph movement, and stainless steel bracelets in gunmetal and gold-tones shades.
AX1881 and AX1880 models from the brand’s summer collection feature multifunction movement in blue and gun stainless steel bracelets. With a 42mm case and a 20mm bracelet width, these seamlessly combine style and functionality for a subtle wrist statement.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com