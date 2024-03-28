Mahira Khan plays muse for Sawan Gandhi’s Monochromatic Magic

Sawan’s popularity over the last few years has been monumental. While the most sought after Bollywood brigade has been spotted at events in his creations, this celebrity-centric campaign is a first — a “manifestation” as the designer describes it.

The exquisite ensembles will be accompanied by meticulously crafted jewellery by award-winning Dubai-based jewellery designer and gemologist Pavit Gujral. Dipped in vibrant hues, the multifaceted designer draws inspiration from a love for nature, the beauty in randomness, a kaleidoscope of colours, and a deep connection with the animal kingdom.

Pavit’s bespoke, bold and inspired jewellery designs emerge as timeless masterpieces, transcending the realms of conventional jewellery into something extraordinary, harmoniously complementing and adding a Midas touch to Sawan’s monochromatic story.

“Every collection has a new perspective, but I also carry my own trademark style, something that people identify the brand with. Mahira is the perfect muse, and to me, the most special part of shooting with her was the whole experience. Her inherent understanding of fashion, design and craftsmanship are evident in her effortless grace in the pictures. She is like a dream for any designer,” he says.

The campaign sees Mahira wearing four monochrome looks that include saris with intricate needlework, open sherwani jacket on a sari, and an ivory gold lehenga with an embroidered net veil. The fusion of traditional silhouettes with contemporary elements reflects Sawan’s design philosophy, offering a fresh perspective on classic fashion inspired from around the globe. Each outfit has been painstakingly hand embroidered and took over four months to complete. While the looks carry the trademark Sawan Gandhi embroidery and silhouettes, they also bring a fresh newness to them, mirroring Mahira’s grace and beauty.