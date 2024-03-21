Don & Julio's Sheesha Collection is a showcase of India’s rich artistic legacy

Rishab Jain of Don & Julio tells us that the mirror work adds a touch of luminosity to every piece and the tie and dye process further enhances the visual appeal. “By selecting modal fabric, renowned for its durability and colour retention, we ensure that every Sheesha garment not only looks exquisite but also stands the test of time,” he says.

Cultural and historical influences have played a pivotal role in shaping the Sheesha Collection, anchoring it firmly in India’s rich artistic legacy. “Mirrors have been an integral part of Indian culture for centuries. The collection celebrates the enduring allure of mirror work, infusing it with contemporary flair to resonate with modern audiences,” Rishab adds.