Don & Julio's Sheesha Collection is a showcase of India’s rich artistic legacy

The mirror, tracing its origins back to 500 BCE, holds a profound significance in our cultural heritage, scriptural references, and daily lives, seamlessly intertwining with our folk art and handicrafts. Its inherent qualities of clarity, and radiance have served as the driving force behind the inception of the Sheesha Collection. Collaborating with designers Nilesh-Mitesh, Don & Julio has ingeniously fused Gujarat’s traditional Abhala technique with tie and dye, infusing this collection with a fresh perspective. Through the intricate process of tie and dye, each mirror is delicately incorporated into the fabric using vivid silk threads.
Rishab Jain of Don & Julio tells us that the mirror work adds a touch of luminosity to every piece and the tie and dye process further enhances the visual appeal. “By selecting modal fabric, renowned for its durability and colour retention, we ensure that every Sheesha garment not only looks exquisite but also stands the test of time,” he says.
Cultural and historical influences have played a pivotal role in shaping the Sheesha Collection, anchoring it firmly in India’s rich artistic legacy. “Mirrors have been an integral part of Indian culture for centuries. The collection celebrates the enduring allure of mirror work, infusing it with contemporary flair to resonate with modern audiences,” Rishab adds.
From intricately embroidered kurtas to elegantly tailored bundis and sherwanis, every garment in the collection exudes sophistication and charm. It features an array of vibrant hues from bright cobalt blue to fiery reds, citrusy yellows, and lush greens. These bold hues are further enhanced by the shimmering presence of mirror work, which adds depth and dimension to the fabrics.
Price on request. Available online.
