Aulerth and JJ Valaya collaborate for a distinct line of wearable art

Aulerth, India’s first multi-designer house of consciously crafted and couture-inspired jewellery, has unveiled its fourth jewellery collection with couturier JJ Valaya titled The Valaya Perennials.

A captivating coalescence of geometric patterns, sleek lines, and defined angles evokes a sense of order and balance that depicts the sensibility of this collection. The jewellery line embodies the timeless elegance of the House of Valaya, where the brand’s signature hues are reimagined in an eccentric silhouette.