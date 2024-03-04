Floral Art’s Garden of Eden is redefining bridal trends with elegance and simplicity

Weddings have always been more than just a union of two hearts; they're a vibrant event of families coming together, a blend of traditions, and a showcase of art, design, and cultural richness. Within these celebrations, we find ourselves falling deeply in love with floral jewellery and how this piece of art intertwines itself with the essence of weddings.

Over the years, just like wedding trends, Floral Art, a design studio started by Kavita and Srishti Kapur, has adapted to a new take on cultural exchanges and personal preferences that empower their commitment to always sync with what contemporary brides truly desire. From passion to profit, the mother-daughter duo took their hobby of Ikebana and created a venture that not only supports them but numerous local artisans and craftsmen today.