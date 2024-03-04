Floral Art’s Garden of Eden is redefining bridal trends with elegance and simplicity

Weddings have always been more than just a union of two hearts; they're a vibrant event of families coming together, a blend of traditions, and a showcase of art, design, and cultural richness. Within these celebrations, we find ourselves falling deeply in love with floral jewellery and how this piece of art intertwines itself with the essence of weddings.
Over the years, just like wedding trends, Floral Art, a design studio started by Kavita and Srishti Kapur, has adapted to a new take on cultural exchanges and personal preferences that empower their commitment to always sync with what contemporary brides truly desire. From passion to profit, the mother-daughter duo took their hobby of Ikebana and created a venture that not only supports them but numerous local artisans and craftsmen today.
Their Garden of Eden collection was thus conceived amidst the recent wave of minimalism sweeping through Indian weddings and at a time when brides are increasingly opting for choices that are unique, personalised, and reflective of their own stories. Central to this trend is the popular and massive shift towards neutral colours, particularly whites.
The Garden of Eden collection is crafted with this very inspiration, aiming to offer brides multiple choices, especially for their Haldi and Mehndi ceremonies. The brand recently had the opportunity to reinvent this soft-hued bridal trend as Anaita Shroff Adajania styled Sakshi Sindhwani and her husband Raghav with white floral jewellery by Floral Art for their Haldi ceremony.
The associations with brides and their unique stories and aspirations have led the brand to explore new pathways to beautify floral jewellery, whether it is by integrating traditional elements like Tagar Kali buds and Sheesh Patti, or by creating pieces like crowns and hair accessories that blend seamlessly with current hair trends. Kaleeras in soft white tones and playful yet elegant Kamru pieces highlight its dedication to bringing an element of fun and uniqueness to bridal ensembles. This approach underlines the brand's belief that every piece of jewellery should not only complement the bride's look but also echo the changing times.
A host of Bollywood stars like Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani and many more have chosen Floral Art on their special days – a reflection of the brand's ability to resonate with the vision of contemporary brides, offering them something uniquely theirs yet undeniably on-trend.