Travel in Style with Brune & Bareskin’s bag collection

Brune & Bareskin, known for its exquisite craftsmanship and timeless designs, has launched its highly anticipated Travel Special Collection. Perfectly marrying functionality with luxury, this collection is curated to cater to the discerning travellers who seek both practicality and sophistication.
At the heart of the Travel Special Collection is the meticulously crafted trolley bags designed to accompany travellers on their journeys with ease and elegance. Engineered with durability in mind, these trolley bags promise to be the perfect travel companions, offering ample storage space without compromising on style.
In addition to the trolley bags, the collection features feather-light duffle bags, ideal for those quick getaways or spontaneous adventures. Crafted with premium materials, these duffle bags ensure effortless portability without compromising on durability or style.
For those who prefer a more classic aesthetic, Brune & Bareskin presents a range of premium quality leather backpacks. These backpacks are designed to exude sophistication while offering practicality, making them the perfect choice for the modern traveller.
Furthermore, the collection also includes cross-body backpacks, catering to those who prioritise versatility and functionality in their travel gear. These sleek and stylish backpacks are designed to effortlessly transition from day to night, offering convenience without compromising on style.
Whether jet-setting across the globe or exploring local destinations, the Brune & Bareskin Travel Special Collection promises to elevate every travel experience, ensuring that travellers arrive in style, wherever their adventures take them.
Price: On request