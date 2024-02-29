HIE launches top-quality vegan handbags

Timeless appeal and impeccable craftsmanship, that’s what sets apart HIE aka Happiness Is Easy’s newly-launched Summer 2024 Collection of exquisite bags. The new range of handwoven vegan bags has been designed to elevate everyday style with sophistication and flair.
Some of the notable bags from the collection include the Samah Crossbody, Aria Crossbody, Eren Crossbody, Elysia Tote, and Riley Top Handle, to list a few. These handbags effortlessly complement any outfit or mood, making them a must-have addition to every fashion enthusiast’s wardrobe.
The brand founded by father-son duo, Sunnie Ahuja and Aamil Ahuja, is inspired by a vision to revolutionise the Indian handbag market. “HIE embarked on a journey to fill the void of diversity in materials and techniques,” says Sunnie, the founder. With a commitment to innovation and quality, the duo aim to redefine fashion in India by introducing trendy options like raffia and straw bags, incorporating intricate handwoven techniques and materials sourced globally.
“The new collection features top-quality vegan handbags at a value-for-money price, catering to every occasion and style. With this collection, we continue to push the boundaries of creativity and craftsmanship, offering a range of handbags that reflect the essence of sophistication and complement the dynamic lifestyle of the modern woman,” he says.
Crafted for the HIE lady — someone who embodies elegance, confidence, and an appreciation for quality and style — the Summer 2024 Collection features daily wear bags with captivating handwoven elements, perfect for various occasions. From the chic Samah Crossbody to the versatile Elysia Tote, each bag is meticulously crafted from handwoven vegan leather, exuding elegance and charm.
“Our latest collection is a blend of creativity and craftsmanship. We have carefully curated each design to offer our customers a unique blend of style, functionality, and sustainability, ensuring that every
bag is not just an accessory but a statement of individuality,” adds Aamil, the co-founder of the brand.
Price on request.
Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com