Happy Women’s Day to you!

Footwear to adore
Step up the fashion game with these pointed mules with satin bows in tropical prints from Fizzy Goblet that blend comfort with chic, for every walk of life.
Price: Rs 4,290.
The wide brim Raffia Hat from Myaraa by Namrata Lodha is for sunny days and outdoor adventures.
Price: Rs 2,599.
Add a personal touch to her fashion ensemble with these contemporary necklace from the House of MBj with a blend of blue sapphires and sparkling round diamonds that tells a story.
Price on request.
The Nizam Jewellery Collection by Irasva Fine jewellery is a testament to opulence and will appeal to the fashionista in your life.
Price: Rs 14 lakh.
This satin twill Joyce Radiant Mini Dress from Pankaj & Nidhi is a standout choice for any occasion.
Price: Rs 39,000.
Summer Somewhere’s deep V neckline Andros Dress is for fun times.
Price: Rs 6,990.
Diamond necklace with semi-precious stones in 14k gold from Vandals carries a narrative as unique as her.
Price on request.
With the Arora Dress from ANI Clothing, you can effortlessly transition from day to night.
Price: Rs 9,999.
This multicolour printed Ruffle Mini Swing Dress from Verb gives all the fun vibes.
Price: Rs 14,500.
Slip on this studded sweater dress from Mellowdrama that speaks of power, purpose, and style.
Price: Rs 26,600
Step up your loungewear game with NeceSera sets, that are soft, comfortable and casual, but still smart enough to take you from bed to brunch.
Price on request.
This Women's Day, Carl F. Bucherer is celebrating women all around the world with one of its most unique timepieces, the Manero Flyback 40 mm with a red textile strap. The chronograph is a seamless blend of classic watch design and contemporary style. These 40 mm timepiece has an intriguing subdial and a matching and sustainable textile strap. The Manero Flyback in red recalls the stunning hues of the burning desert sands beneath your hiking boots as you walk toward a seductive crimson sunset at the end of a perfect day. Its dark red subdials against the striking sunray-brushed white dial match the timepiece’s sustainable red textile strap.
Priced at Rs 7,19,712.
The Sacred Lotus Necklace from FOReT is an ideal gift for the special woman in your life. This exquisite piece embodies elegance and grace, reflecting the beauty of the wearer. Crafted with precision and care, the necklace symbolises strength, resilience, and inner beauty – qualities that make it a meaningful and thoughtful gesture. Its contemporary design adds a touch of sophistication to any ensemble, making it a versatile accessory for various occasions. Gift the Sacred Lotus Necklace to express admiration and appreciation for the remarkable women who inspire and uplift, letting them carry a symbol of beauty and strength close to their hearts.
Priced at Rs 4,850.00.
Elevate the spirits of the incredible women in your life with a thoughtful gift from Gnist. The exquisite collection of heels adds a touch of sophistication and charm to any outfit. Gnist's heels make a wonderful gift to acknowledge the strength and elegance of the remarkable women who inspire us every day.
Unlock the spirit of adventure with Gokyo's Trekking T-Shirts, the ideal gift for the fearless women explorers in your life. Crafted with comfort and style in mind, these trekking t-shirts from Gokyo seamlessly blend functionality with fashion. Designed to embrace the passion for exploration, they provide the perfect attire for those who thrive on outdoor adventures. Give the gift of comfort and confidence to the women who love to embark on journeys, making every exploration a stylish and memorable experience with Gokyo's Trekking T-Shirts.
Surprise the remarkable women in your life with the gift of comfort and style from The Pant Project. Their thoughtfully designed pants are more than just clothing; they're a gesture of appreciation. Crafted with precision and tailored for every body type, these pants speak volumes about the strength and individuality of the women who wear them. Show the special women in your life how much you value them by gifting them a pair from The Pant Project – a thoughtful and practical way to acknowledge their uniqueness and strength.
Woggles Sunglasses are more than just a fashion statement; they shield your eyes from harmful UV rays. This Women's Day give a sunglass to that special someone in your life.
Price on request.
Gift the Bowtie Earrings from Eurumme that adds a touch of playful sophistication to any attire. It is crafted in 18kt gold plated brass.
Priced at Rs 3,900.00.
Gift this kaftan pant set by Prints By Radhika, which can look classy and cool for a casual as well as formal function.
Priced at Rs 25,000.
The Sierra black cape and bustier by Ridhi Mehra paired with pants and tie-up belt in Chanderi gives an androgynous vibe and is sophistication personified.
Priced at Rs 23,600.