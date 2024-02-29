Happy Women’s Day to you!

As International Women’s day approaches, it’s time to celebrate the women you are as well as those in your lives with tokens of appreciation that reflect style and grace. From timeless pieces to contemporary trends, our curated listicle is designed to suit every taste. Let these thoughtful picks inspire a day filled with happiness and appreciation!
Luxury gifting
Luxury gifting
Fizzy Goblet
Fizzy Goblet

Footwear to adore

Step up the fashion game with these pointed mules with satin bows in tropical prints from Fizzy Goblet that blend comfort with chic, for every walk of life.

Price: Rs 4,290.

1. Go green

Myaraa by Namrata Lodha
Myaraa by Namrata Lodha

The wide brim Raffia Hat from Myaraa by Namrata Lodha is for sunny days and outdoor adventures.

Price: Rs 2,599.

2. Bespoke beauty

House of MBj
House of MBj

Add a personal touch to her fashion ensemble with these contemporary necklace from the House of MBj with a blend of blue sapphires and sparkling round diamonds that tells a story.

Price on request.

3. Opulent

Irasva Fine jewellery
Irasva Fine jewellery

The Nizam Jewellery Collection by Irasva Fine jewellery is a testament to opulence and will appeal to the fashionista in your life.

Price: Rs 14 lakh.

4.  Flirty

Pankaj & Nidhi
Pankaj & Nidhi

This satin twill Joyce Radiant Mini Dress from Pankaj & Nidhi is a standout choice for any occasion.

Price: Rs 39,000.

5. Style note

Summer Somewhere
Summer Somewhere

Summer Somewhere’s deep V neckline Andros Dress is for fun times.

Price: Rs 6,990.

6. Dazzling

Vandals
Vandals

Diamond necklace with semi-precious stones in 14k gold from Vandals carries a narrative as unique as her.

Price on request.

7. Delicate darling

ANI Clothing
ANI Clothing

With the Arora Dress from ANI Clothing, you can effortlessly transition from day to night.

Price: Rs 9,999.

8. Mini me

Verb by Pallavi Singhee
Verb by Pallavi Singhee

This multicolour printed Ruffle Mini Swing Dress from Verb gives all the fun vibes.

Price: Rs 14,500.

9. Black beauty

Mellowdrama
Mellowdrama

Slip on this studded sweater dress from Mellowdrama that speaks of power, purpose, and style.

Price: Rs 26,600

10. Luxe loungewear

NeceSera
NeceSera

Step up your loungewear game with NeceSera sets, that are soft, comfortable and casual, but still smart enough to take you from bed to brunch.

Price on request.

11. Manero Flyback 40 mm 

Carl F. Bucherer
Carl F. Bucherer

This Women's Day, Carl F. Bucherer is celebrating women all around the world with one of its most unique timepieces, the Manero Flyback 40 mm with a red textile strap. The chronograph is a seamless blend of classic watch design and contemporary style. These 40 mm timepiece has an intriguing subdial and a matching and sustainable textile strap. The Manero Flyback in red recalls the stunning hues of the burning desert sands beneath your hiking boots as you walk toward a seductive crimson sunset at the end of a perfect day. Its dark red subdials against the striking sunray-brushed white dial match the timepiece’s sustainable red textile strap.

Priced at Rs 7,19,712.

12. Sacred Lotus Necklace

FOReT
FOReT

The Sacred Lotus Necklace from FOReT is an ideal gift for the special woman in your life. This exquisite piece embodies elegance and grace, reflecting the beauty of the wearer. Crafted with precision and care, the necklace symbolises strength, resilience, and inner beauty – qualities that make it a meaningful and thoughtful gesture. Its contemporary design adds a touch of sophistication to any ensemble, making it a versatile accessory for various occasions. Gift the Sacred Lotus Necklace to express admiration and appreciation for the remarkable women who inspire and uplift, letting them carry a symbol of beauty and strength close to their hearts.

Priced at Rs 4,850.00.

13. Stylish heels

Gnist
Gnist

Elevate the spirits of the incredible women in your life with a thoughtful gift from Gnist. The exquisite collection of heels adds a touch of sophistication and charm to any outfit. Gnist's heels make a wonderful gift to acknowledge the strength and elegance of the remarkable women who inspire us every day.

14. Gift of comfort and confidence

Gokyo
Gokyo

Unlock the spirit of adventure with Gokyo's Trekking T-Shirts, the ideal gift for the fearless women explorers in your life. Crafted with comfort and style in mind, these trekking t-shirts from Gokyo seamlessly blend functionality with fashion. Designed to embrace the passion for exploration, they provide the perfect attire for those who thrive on outdoor adventures. Give the gift of comfort and confidence to the women who love to embark on journeys, making every exploration a stylish and memorable experience with Gokyo's Trekking T-Shirts.

15. Crafted with precision

The Pant Project
The Pant Project

Surprise the remarkable women in your life with the gift of comfort and style from The Pant Project. Their thoughtfully designed pants are more than just clothing; they're a gesture of appreciation. Crafted with precision and tailored for every body type, these pants speak volumes about the strength and individuality of the women who wear them. Show the special women in your life how much you value them by gifting them a pair from The Pant Project – a thoughtful and practical way to acknowledge their uniqueness and strength.

16. Own the Shine

Woggles Sunglasses
Woggles Sunglasses

Woggles Sunglasses are more than just a fashion statement; they shield your eyes from harmful UV rays. This Women's Day give a sunglass to that special someone in your life.

Price on request.

17. Bowtie Earrings

Eurumme
Eurumme

Gift the Bowtie Earrings from Eurumme that adds a touch of playful sophistication to any attire. It is crafted in 18kt gold plated brass.

Priced at Rs 3,900.00.

18. Classy and cool

Prints By Radhika
Prints By Radhika

Gift this kaftan pant set by Prints By Radhika, which can look classy and cool for a casual as well as formal function.

Priced at Rs 25,000.

19. Androgynous vibe

Ridhi Mehra
Ridhi Mehra

The Sierra black cape and bustier by Ridhi Mehra paired with pants and tie-up belt in Chanderi gives an androgynous vibe and is sophistication personified.

Priced at Rs 23,600.

Fizzy Goblet
House of MBJ
verb by pallavi singhee
Summer Somewhere
Pankaj & Nidhi
MellowDrama
Prints By Radhika
Eurumme
Vandals
Irasva Fine Jewellery
ANI CLOTHING
Myaraa by Namrata Lodha
Carl F. Bucherer
Woggles Sunglasses

Related Stories

No stories found.
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com