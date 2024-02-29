LabelS4U's new collections are inspired by Arabic aesthetics

LabelS4U’s latest Eid Edit 24 and The Wedding Edit are a kaleidoscope of lehengas that pirouette from playful brunch to opulent soirées. Kurtis shed their skin, morphing into chic separates that conquer boardrooms and set pulses racing on date nights. Imagine silks that shimmer like moonlight and cottons that dance with summer breezes. Each piece, a canvas of intricate embroidery, tells stories of ancient motifs reimagined for the modern woman. This is where tradition gets a twist, where every occasion finds its perfect melody, in a symphony of colour and comfort. Founded by Samit Gogia and Keisha Gogia, the brand’s new collection is crafted with a love for tradition and a wink to the future. “Our collections are all about glamour. We cherish tradition while embracing modernity. The new edits are crafted meticulously and will cater to diverse occasions. They are the perfect blend of traditional heritage and contemporary flair,” says Samit.
The Eid 2024 collection draws inspiration from Arabic aesthetics, and features a captivating array of kaftan co-ord sets, palazzo ensembles, shararas, elegant suits, and fusion wear. Captured against the enchanting backdrop of Marrakesh and Morocco, the ensembles exude the essence of traditional Arabic fashion.
Rich in vibrant mosaics, intricate mirror work, classic Arabic patterns, Mughal jali designs, delicate floral prints, and exquisite pearl embellishments, the Eid Edit 24 celebrates a tapestry of cultural influences.
The brand’s The Wedding Edit is a tribute to bridesmaids. It is designed keeping in mind the entire spectrum of wedding rituals, offering event-appropriate styles for haldi, mehendi, roka, etc. Designed to transcend the festivities, the outfits are versatile enough for brides to adorn during pre and post-wedding rituals.
Crafted with a keen eye on ethnic silhouettes and the liberating spirit of Western attire, they offer the best of both worlds. Bridesmaids are invited to embrace the elegance of traditional Indian wear while enjoying the freedom to move with ease, ensuring they revel in every moment of the joyous occasion.
Taking us through the design process, Samit says, “The design process is quite lengthy and rigorous, and started almost six months back. To begin, we deep dived into upcoming trends and fashion forecasts, such as the colours and patterns that are trending. The choice of fabric depends on the designs, styles, and drapes.” The collections feature mostly light and flowy fabrics such as muslin, chiffon, and georgette. They feature predominantly two colour palettes — vibrant and pastel. “The colour palettes reflect inclusivity, since catering to the masses is our primary goal. Every outfit has the potential to be a show-stopper,” Samit adds.
