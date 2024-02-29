LabelS4U's new collections are inspired by Arabic aesthetics

LabelS4U’s latest Eid Edit 24 and The Wedding Edit are a kaleidoscope of lehengas that pirouette from playful brunch to opulent soirées. Kurtis shed their skin, morphing into chic separates that conquer boardrooms and set pulses racing on date nights. Imagine silks that shimmer like moonlight and cottons that dance with summer breezes. Each piece, a canvas of intricate embroidery, tells stories of ancient motifs reimagined for the modern woman. This is where tradition gets a twist, where every occasion finds its perfect melody, in a symphony of colour and comfort. Founded by Samit Gogia and Keisha Gogia, the brand’s new collection is crafted with a love for tradition and a wink to the future. “Our collections are all about glamour. We cherish tradition while embracing modernity. The new edits are crafted meticulously and will cater to diverse occasions. They are the perfect blend of traditional heritage and contemporary flair,” says Samit.

The Eid 2024 collection draws inspiration from Arabic aesthetics, and features a captivating array of kaftan co-ord sets, palazzo ensembles, shararas, elegant suits, and fusion wear. Captured against the enchanting backdrop of Marrakesh and Morocco, the ensembles exude the essence of traditional Arabic fashion.