Paris Fashion Week 2024: Dior celebrates the 1960s and the origins of ready-to-wear

The collection’s footwear, with its buckled, strappy knee-high boots, directly mirrored the cane ceiling’s latticework, while elsewhere, garments paid tribute to the 60s’ iconic nipped waists and A-line silhouettes. Yet, Chiuri skillfully infused these retro elements with a modern twist, incorporating sportswear styles with round-shouldered coats that exuded a minimalist feel.

Scarves, a recurring favorite of Chiuri’s, were ubiquitous for fall, and were in the program notes heralded as “protective, enveloping, and embellishing as required” for a free and worldly woman.