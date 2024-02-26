Milan Fashion Week 2024: Feben, Rave Review promote looks for women of all shapes, ages and sizes

London-based designer Feben opened the last day of Milan Fashion Week with a refreshingly diverse runway in every way, both in size and race.

“I think why you are not seeing that around is because you are not seeing a lot of Black women in creative roles,” said the designer, who is originally from Ethiopia and grew up in Sweden. Her latest collection was sponsored by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana as part of their ongoing program to support young talent.